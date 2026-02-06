Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity home

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 20664 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 20938 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 21643 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 34037 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 68078 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 29376 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 28219 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 22290 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15157 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14731 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.3m/s
81%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy sharply reacted to Moscow's "signals" regarding the occupied territoriesFebruary 5, 01:56 PM • 4276 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 11802 views
A car fell through the ice on the Kyiv Reservoir during a drift: one person died, another is being searched forPhotoVideoFebruary 5, 04:48 PM • 3950 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideo06:35 PM • 5328 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules08:38 PM • 5326 views
Publications
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules08:38 PM • 5400 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 20665 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 68079 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 69778 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 99712 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sadovyi
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Village
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideo06:35 PM • 5382 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 11832 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 21918 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 25670 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 52198 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Facebook

Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Ukrzaliznytsia transported 116 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity during the first exchange this year. Among them are military personnel and civilians, most of whom have been in captivity since 2022.

Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity home

Ukrzaliznytsia brought home 116 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity during the first exchange this year. This was reported in the company's Telegram, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that among those who returned home are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and civilians. Most of them have been in captivity since 2022.

Among those released today is our colleague, a railway worker. We are immensely happy to see you on your native land. It is an honor for us to meet and help you get home, to where you were waited for and believed in all this time. Welcome back. Thank you for your endurance and courage. You are home

- says the caption to the video.

Recall

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of the first exchange after a long pause.

Russia announced the first prisoner exchange with Ukraine since the beginning of the year05.02.26, 13:52 • 3844 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukrainian Railways
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine