Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity home

Ukrzaliznytsia brought home 116 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity during the first exchange this year. This was reported in the company's Telegram, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that among those who returned home are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and civilians. Most of them have been in captivity since 2022.

Among those released today is our colleague, a railway worker. We are immensely happy to see you on your native land. It is an honor for us to meet and help you get home, to where you were waited for and believed in all this time. Welcome back. Thank you for your endurance and courage. You are home - says the caption to the video.

Recall

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of the first exchange after a long pause.

Russia announced the first prisoner exchange with Ukraine since the beginning of the year