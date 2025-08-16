"Ukrzaliznytsia" launches new routes for September: Chop-Kremenchuk and Yasinya-Kropyvnytskyi

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
August 15, 11:06 PM • 62451 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 89025 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 55710 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 52160 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 48988 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 106739 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 181909 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 84794 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 167160 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 56938 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.4m/s
59%
753mm
Popular news
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 39339 views
"Kholodnyi Yar" liberated Hruzke and Vesele: machine gun robots and artillery destroyed the occupiersVideoAugust 15, 09:20 PM • 15854 views
Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to WashingtonAugust 15, 11:40 PM • 13113 views
"This is not diplomacy, but theater": Schumer on Trump's meeting with PutinVideo01:12 AM • 20693 views
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"01:33 AM • 60124 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 181823 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 160264 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 167093 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 183620 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 268606 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Elon Musk
Xi Jinping
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Alaska
Washington, D.C.
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 5876 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 39611 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 115061 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 196209 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 141662 views
Actual
Fox News
Financial Times
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
9K720 Iskander

"Ukrzaliznytsia" launches new routes for September: Chop-Kremenchuk and Yasinya-Kropyvnytskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

"Ukrzaliznytsia" announced new routes for September: Chop-Kremenchuk and Yasinya-Kropyvnytskyi. This became possible due to optimization of operations and the use of existing trains.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" launches new routes for September: Chop-Kremenchuk and Yasinya-Kropyvnytskyi

"Ukrzaliznytsia" company will introduce new trains and provide additional connections for several regions in September of this year. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

Train No. 260/259 Chop — Kremenchuk will run:

  • from Chop from September 2 on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; departure from Chop at 14:24, arrival in Kremenchuk at 13:33;
    • from Kremenchuk from September 3 on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays; departure from Kremenchuk at 14:18, arrival in Chop at 12:45.

      Train No. 258/257 Yasinya — Kropyvnytskyi will run:

      • from Yasinya from September 2 on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; departure from Yasinya at 14:55, arrival in Kropyvnytskyi at 13:05;
        • from Kropyvnytskyi from September 3 on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays; departure from Kropyvnytskyi at 14:38, arrival in Yasinya at 13:18.

          New routes were made possible due to operational optimization: train sets that arrived after their main journey immediately depart for subsequent ones, managing to complete another round

          - stated Ukrzaliznytsia.

          Recall

          "Ukrzaliznytsia" announced that it is introducing a number of additional trains for the second half of August between Kyiv and Lviv and Kyiv and Vinnytsia.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          Society
          Ukrainian Railways
          Yasinya
          Kremenchuk
          Kropyvnytskyi
          Vinnytsia
          Lviv
          Kyiv