"Ukrzaliznytsia" launches new routes for September: Chop-Kremenchuk and Yasinya-Kropyvnytskyi

"Ukrzaliznytsia" company will introduce new trains and provide additional connections for several regions in September of this year. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

Train No. 260/259 Chop — Kremenchuk will run:

from Chop from September 2 on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; departure from Chop at 14:24, arrival in Kremenchuk at 13:33;

from Kremenchuk from September 3 on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays; departure from Kremenchuk at 14:18, arrival in Chop at 12:45.

Train No. 258/257 Yasinya — Kropyvnytskyi will run:

from Yasinya from September 2 on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; departure from Yasinya at 14:55, arrival in Kropyvnytskyi at 13:05;

from Kropyvnytskyi from September 3 on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays; departure from Kropyvnytskyi at 14:38, arrival in Yasinya at 13:18.

New routes were made possible due to operational optimization: train sets that arrived after their main journey immediately depart for subsequent ones, managing to complete another round - stated Ukrzaliznytsia.

Recall

"Ukrzaliznytsia" announced that it is introducing a number of additional trains for the second half of August between Kyiv and Lviv and Kyiv and Vinnytsia.