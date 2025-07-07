$41.730.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

From July 11, a new experimental regional train will start operating in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 761 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a new regional train No. 826/825 Lviv - Ternopil - Khmelnytskyi from July 11. The renovated train EPL9T No. 007 received 2nd class comfort, individual seats, USB sockets, and beverage vending machines.

From July 11, a new experimental regional train will start operating in Ukraine

From July 11, Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a new regional train No. 826/825 Lviv - Ternopil - Khmelnytskyi, which will run daily, except Tuesdays. After renovation, it received individual soft seats with adjustable positions and USB sockets for charging gadgets, and a number of other improvements, UNN reports with reference to the carrier.

Details

Train EPL9T No. 007, after renovation, received a 2nd class of comfort. It is equipped with:

  • ramps and inclusive restrooms;
    • places for passengers in wheelchairs;
      • bicycle mounts.

        Among the interesting features are 2 vending machines with drinks and snacks to make the trip even more pleasant.

        Among other updates:

        • modern individual soft seats with adjustable positions and USB sockets/connectors for charging gadgets;
          • individual tables for each passenger; 
            • mounts for mobile devices that allow you to comfortably watch your favorite series on the go;
              • updated lighting system with the ability to turn on a reduced level of saloon lighting;
                • restroom occupancy indication;
                  • carriage display with route,
                    • luggage racks with increased capacity,
                      • equipped racks for transporting suitcases.

                        "Only women or women with children": special compartments extended to three more routes06.07.25, 12:20 • 1564 views

                        The press service of the department emphasized that this is the 5th majorly repaired train this year, and the 42nd since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. All work was performed by Ukrzaliznytsia's own forces.

                        Ukrzaliznytsia plans to continue modernizing suburban rolling stock, which has been used by more than 14.5 million passengers since the beginning of the year, a quarter of whom are beneficiaries. It is quite logical that in most cases people choose the railway, because it is safety, stability, a clear schedule without traffic jams, and also the ability to travel even during air raids. That is why active state participation is necessary for the systemic renewal of suburban trains. After all, only by combining efforts can we provide Ukrainians with high-quality, convenient, affordable and safe transportation

                        - the message says.

                        More than a dozen trains are delayed: what happened and which ones are affected07.07.25, 08:42 • 1363 views

                        Liliia Naboka

                        Liliia Naboka

                        Technologies
                        Ukrainian Railways
                        Ternopil
                        Khmelnytskyi
                        Lviv
