Ukrzaliznytsia launched the Zhytomyr - Kyiv - Zhytomyr regional express

Starting from June 27, Ukrzaliznytsia launches regional express No. 856/855, which will connect Kyiv region and Zhytomyr region. The duration of the trip will be a little more than two hours. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia in Telegram.

Details

As the carrier assured, a trip on a railway express will be almost 2.5 times cheaper than a minibus. The train will only stop in Fastiv.

It will be possible to get to Zhytomyr from the capital in a guaranteed 2 hours or so - without traffic jams, with the ability to charge your smartphone on the way, with high-quality toilets and enough space for luggage. - the message says.

The electric train will run daily on weekdays.

From June 27, No. 855 Kyiv - Zhytomyr:

departure from the initial station at 17:48;

departure from Fastov at 18:30;

arrival at the final station at 19:58.

from June 30, No. 856 Zhytomyr - Kyiv (taking into account repair work on the section):

departure from the initial station at 06:18;

departure from Fastov at 07:49;

arrival at the final station at 08:44.

From August 1, No. 856 Zhytomyr - Kyiv departure from the initial station at 06:18, departure from Fastov at 07:49, acceleration and arrival at the final station at 08:37).

Ukrzaliznytsia reminded that there are also daily suburban trains running now:

No. 7034 Zhytomyr - Kyiv, departure at 07:48 and arrival at 11:35;

No. 7037 Kyiv - Zhytomyr departure at 15:29 and arrival at 18:53.

And also - it is convenient to transfer: upon arrival in Fastov, residents of Zhytomyr can continue their journey by suburban trains in the direction of Bila Tserkva and Myronivka, and in Kyiv, transfer to international trains to Budapest and Przemysl. - the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia said.

A modernized electric train with 3rd class seating will run on the route - comfortable, bright and spacious.

The electric train has:

inclusive salon with places for people with disabilities;

places for bicycles;

changing tables;

Braille signs;

the ability to charge gadgets.

Ticket sales start 10 days in advance. You can buy them in the Ukrzaliznytsia application, on the website booking.uz.gov.ua and at the ticket offices of railway stations.

