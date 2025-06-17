$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 50441 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 110359 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 107669 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 161937 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 147896 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 150256 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 126966 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106052 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 178506 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83291 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
UNN Lite
Ukrzaliznytsia launched the Zhytomyr - Kyiv - Zhytomyr regional express

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1370 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a new regional express No. 856/855 between Kyiv and Zhytomyr from June 27. The journey time is just over two hours, a modern electric train, tickets are already available.

Ukrzaliznytsia launched the Zhytomyr - Kyiv - Zhytomyr regional express

Starting from June 27, Ukrzaliznytsia launches regional express No. 856/855, which will connect Kyiv region and Zhytomyr region. The duration of the trip will be a little more than two hours. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia in Telegram.

Details

As the carrier assured, a trip on a railway express will be almost 2.5 times cheaper than a minibus. The train will only stop in Fastiv.

It will be possible to get to Zhytomyr from the capital in a guaranteed 2 hours or so - without traffic jams, with the ability to charge your smartphone on the way, with high-quality toilets and enough space for luggage.

- the message says.

The electric train will run daily on weekdays.

From June 27, No. 855 Kyiv - Zhytomyr:

  • departure from the initial station at 17:48;
    • departure from Fastov at 18:30;
      • arrival at the final station at 19:58.

        from June 30, No. 856 Zhytomyr - Kyiv (taking into account repair work on the section):

        • departure from the initial station at 06:18;
          • departure from Fastov at 07:49;
            • arrival at the final station at 08:44.

              From August 1, No. 856 Zhytomyr - Kyiv departure from the initial station at 06:18, departure from Fastov at 07:49, acceleration and arrival at the final station at 08:37).

              Ukrzaliznytsia launched a new train to the Carpathian region for the summer period10.06.25, 18:17 • 4822 views

              Ukrzaliznytsia reminded that there are also daily suburban trains running now:

              • No. 7034 Zhytomyr - Kyiv, departure at 07:48 and arrival at 11:35;
                • No. 7037 Kyiv - Zhytomyr departure at 15:29 and arrival at 18:53.

                  And also - it is convenient to transfer: upon arrival in Fastov, residents of Zhytomyr can continue their journey by suburban trains in the direction of Bila Tserkva and Myronivka, and in Kyiv, transfer to international trains to Budapest and Przemysl.

                  - the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia said.

                  A modernized electric train with 3rd class seating will run on the route - comfortable, bright and spacious.

                  The electric train has:

                  • inclusive salon with places for people with disabilities;
                    • places for bicycles;
                      • changing tables;
                        • Braille signs;
                          • the ability to charge gadgets.

                            Ticket sales start 10 days in advance. You can buy them in the Ukrzaliznytsia application, on the website booking.uz.gov.ua and at the ticket offices of railway stations.

                            Ukrzaliznytsia has launched an art train with an exhibition about the resilience of Ukrainians. 13.06.25, 17:08 • 2508 views

                            Liliia Naboka

                            Liliia Naboka

                            AnnouncementsSocietyKyiv region
                            Fastiv
                            Ukrainian Railways
                            Myronivka
                            Budapest
                            Bila Tserkva
                            Zhytomyr
                            Kyiv
