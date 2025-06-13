Ukrzaliznytsia has launched an art train with an exhibition about the resilience of Ukrainians.

An art project on wheels has started in Ukraine - a train with a photo exhibition by American philanthropist Howard Buffett. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

Ukrzaliznytsia has started a four-month journey of a unique gallery train, which will stop at 63 stations across the country.

Three specially converted carriages contain the exhibition "Courage of a Nation", which tells about the resilience and strength of the Ukrainian people through the eyes of Howard Buffett - an American photographer and philanthropist.

The initiative is implemented with the support of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

The concept of the exhibition was developed by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Muhammad Muheisen.

The interiors of the carriages are complemented by unique visual and sound installations that create the atmosphere of a real traveling art space.

At the moment, the train is in Odessa, where it can be visited until June 17 inclusive. The route will then cover dozens of stations - from frontline cities to the Carpathians.

The full schedule of stops is not published for security reasons.

Additionally

Everyone can see the exhibition for free. The train aims not only to promote Ukrainian resilience among citizens, but also to unite the country's cultural space during the war.

