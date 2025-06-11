There will be more seats on Kyiv-Lviv trains due to summer rush
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia is increasing the number of seats on trains between Kyiv and Lviv, adding additional carriages to transit trains No. 79/80 and No. 749/750. 1st class carriages with air conditioning, compartments in sitting mode.
Due to a surge in demand in the summer, there will be more seats on trains running between Kyiv and Lviv, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
"Ukrzaliznytsia is recording increased demand on the Kyiv - Lviv - Kyiv route and is assigning additional carriages as part of transit trains," UZ said.
It is reported that we are talking about the following trains for the summer period:
- train No. 79/80 "Sicheslav" Dnipro - Lviv: departure from Kyiv - 06:08, arrival in Lviv - 13:01; return from Lviv - 14:50, arrival in Kyiv - 21:49;
- train No. 749/750 Kyiv - Chop: departure from Kyiv - 13:19, arrival in Lviv - 19:43; from Lviv - 10:19, arrival in Kyiv - 16:41.
"The route will be served by branded 1st class carriages, including SV category (if necessary on certain dates) and compartments. All carriages are air-conditioned. It should be noted that compartment carriages will be in seating mode, i.e. sleeping format in compartment category carriages is not provided," UZ said.
When buying a ticket in compartment carriages in seating format, it is advisable to pay attention to the fact that odd-numbered seats are by the window, even-numbered seats are by the compartment door. Tickets are already on sale.
Ukrzaliznytsia launched a new train to the Carpathian region for the summer period10.06.25, 18:17 • 3948 views