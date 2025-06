Ukrzaliznytsia is launching additional trains to popular destinations for the summer season. In particular, additional services have been scheduled between Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, and Truskavets, writes UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia's Telegram page.

So that more passengers can comfortably reach their relatives, go on vacation, or attend to business – we are scheduling a number of additional services between Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, and Truskavets – the statement says.

Details

In total, Ukrzaliznytsia has put the following trains on the specified routes:

train No. 291/292 Kyiv – Lviv – Kyiv will operate from Kyiv and Lviv on: June 27, 28, 29, 30, and July 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 31;

train No. 265/266 Kyiv – Odesa – Kyiv will operate from Kyiv and Odesa on: June 27, 28, 29, 30;

train No. 159/160 Kyiv – Truskavets will depart from Kyiv and Truskavets on: June 29, 30, and July 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30;

train No. 168/167 Lviv – Odesa will depart from Lviv and Odesa on: June 27, 29, and July 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20.

It is noted that the scheduled trains will include compartment carriages, but with seating. That is, comfortable, spacious compartment-type carriages with air conditioning, but they are not used in sleeping format.

The railway carrier drew passengers' attention to the fact that when choosing seats in compartment carriages with a seating arrangement, odd-numbered seats are located near the window, and even-numbered seats are closer to the compartment door.

Tickets for trains will be available soon:

on the website;

in the Ukrzaliznytsia mobile application;

at ticket offices at stations.

Addition

Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a new regional express No. 856/855 between Kyiv and Zhytomyr from June 27. The travel time is just over two hours, it's a modern electric train, and tickets are already available.

A unique art train with a photo exhibition by Howard G. Buffett "Courage of a Nation" operates in Ukraine. Three carriages showcase the resilience of Ukrainians and travel to 63 stations across the country.