Ukrenergo warns of power outage schedules on December 5 across Ukraine

On Friday, December 5, hourly power outages will be in effect throughout Ukraine due to Russian attacks. Restrictions will last from 00:00 to 23:59 for household and industrial consumers. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Tomorrow, December 5, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian massive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. - the statement says.

Restrictions will last from 00:00 to 23:59 for household consumers in the amount of 0.5 to 3 queues, and power restrictions will be introduced for industrial consumers.

Recall

Ukrenergo sees signs that power outage times can be reduced, naming the period "after St. Nicholas Day".