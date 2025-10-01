$41.140.18
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
02:16 PM • 4418 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
12:21 PM • 19490 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
10:38 AM • 17468 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 17252 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in Odesa
October 1, 06:00 AM • 52785 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response
October 1, 05:57 AM • 40152 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 31114 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
October 1, 05:00 AM • 48467 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1
September 30, 05:35 PM • 25591 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
12:21 PM • 19490 views
Ukrenergo proposes to increase the electricity transmission tariff by 20% for the next year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Ukrenergo proposes to set the electricity transmission tariff for 2026 at UAH 823.77/MWh, which is UAH 137.54 more than this year. For enterprises of "green" electrometallurgy, the tariff is proposed at UAH 467.83/MWh.

Ukrenergo proposes to increase the electricity transmission tariff by 20% for the next year

"Ukrenergo" proposes to set the transmission tariff for 2026 at 823.77 UAH/MWh, which is 137.54 UAH more than this year. This is stated on the "Ukrenergo" website, reports UNN

Details

As stated in the draft tariff for electricity transmission for 2026, "Ukrenergo" proposes to set the tariff for electricity transmission services for system users (excluding "green" electrometallurgy enterprises) at 823.77 UAH/MWh in 2026, which is 137.54 UAH more than this year.

For "green" electrometallurgy enterprises, the tariff is proposed to be set at 467.83 UAH/MWh, which is 108.28 UAH more than in the current year.

Also, in the draft, "Ukrenergo" forecasts expenses of 15 billion 193.6 million UAH for compensation of technological electricity costs in 2026. In addition, labor costs are planned at 4.9 billion UAH, and financial costs in the tariff are proposed to be included in the amount of 7.4 billion UAH. 

Addition

According to the resolution of the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities, tariffs for electricity transmission services are set at: 

  • for system users (excluding "green" electrometallurgy enterprises) - 686.23 UAH/MWh (excluding value added tax);
    • for "green" electrometallurgy enterprises - 359.55 UAH/MWh (excluding value added tax).

       On June 1, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers set a single fixed price for electricity for all residents of Ukraine until October 31, 2025 – 4.32 UAH/kWh regardless of consumption volume.

      For customers with electric heating, a tariff of 4.32 UAH/kWh also applies regardless of consumption volume, but in the period from October 1 to April 30: 

      • for consumption up to and including 2000 kWh – 2.64 UAH/kWh;
        • for consumption over 2000 kWh – 4.32 UAH/kWh.

          If a two-zone meter is installed, a "night" electricity tariff of 2.16 UAH/kWh is available (in the period from 23:00 to 7:00).

          For the heating season, a preferential tariff of 2.64 UAH is provided for people who use electric heating installations. It applies to those who consume up to 2 thousand kWh of electricity per month.

          UNN journalist was informed by the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development that there are currently no plans to increase electricity tariffs for the population after October 31 this year.

          In the heating period of 2025-2026, tariffs for heat and hot water for the population will remain unchanged. 

          Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response01.10.25, 09:00 • 52785 views

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Economy
          Electricity
          Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
          Ukrenergo
          Ukraine