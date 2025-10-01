Ukrenergo proposes to increase the electricity transmission tariff by 20% for the next year

"Ukrenergo" proposes to set the transmission tariff for 2026 at 823.77 UAH/MWh, which is 137.54 UAH more than this year. This is stated on the "Ukrenergo" website, reports UNN.

Details

As stated in the draft tariff for electricity transmission for 2026, "Ukrenergo" proposes to set the tariff for electricity transmission services for system users (excluding "green" electrometallurgy enterprises) at 823.77 UAH/MWh in 2026, which is 137.54 UAH more than this year.

For "green" electrometallurgy enterprises, the tariff is proposed to be set at 467.83 UAH/MWh, which is 108.28 UAH more than in the current year.

Also, in the draft, "Ukrenergo" forecasts expenses of 15 billion 193.6 million UAH for compensation of technological electricity costs in 2026. In addition, labor costs are planned at 4.9 billion UAH, and financial costs in the tariff are proposed to be included in the amount of 7.4 billion UAH.

Addition

According to the resolution of the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities, tariffs for electricity transmission services are set at:

for system users (excluding "green" electrometallurgy enterprises) - 686.23 UAH/MWh (excluding value added tax);

for "green" electrometallurgy enterprises - 359.55 UAH/MWh (excluding value added tax).

On June 1, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers set a single fixed price for electricity for all residents of Ukraine until October 31, 2025 – 4.32 UAH/kWh regardless of consumption volume.

For customers with electric heating, a tariff of 4.32 UAH/kWh also applies regardless of consumption volume, but in the period from October 1 to April 30:

for consumption up to and including 2000 kWh – 2.64 UAH/kWh;

for consumption over 2000 kWh – 4.32 UAH/kWh.

If a two-zone meter is installed, a "night" electricity tariff of 2.16 UAH/kWh is available (in the period from 23:00 to 7:00).

For the heating season, a preferential tariff of 2.64 UAH is provided for people who use electric heating installations. It applies to those who consume up to 2 thousand kWh of electricity per month.

UNN journalist was informed by the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development that there are currently no plans to increase electricity tariffs for the population after October 31 this year.

In the heating period of 2025-2026, tariffs for heat and hot water for the population will remain unchanged.

