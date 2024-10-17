Ukrenergo explains how the weather affects the situation in the Ukrainian power system
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo reports a significant increase in the share of solar energy in the overall energy balance of Ukraine. Ukrainians are asked to use powerful electrical appliances during the day due to the dependence of generation on weather conditions.
After the recent Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector, the share of solar power plants in the overall energy balance of Ukraine has increased significantly. That's why Ukrainians are asked to shift the use of powerful electrical appliances to the daytime. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports .
Details
The company explained that the share of SPPs in the overall energy balance of Ukraine has increased significantly in recent years. At the same time, the share of other types of generation has decreased due to the effects of Russian shelling. At the same time, the total capacity of installed solar panels (industrial and domestic) has recently increased.
In response to the Russian energy terror, a significant number of households and businesses have installed solar panels. Therefore, at the same temperature on a sunny day, consumption is now significantly lower than on a cloudy day - the owners of rooftop solar power plants are meeting their own needs
Power engineers emphasized that now the weather has a significant impact on generation.
Not everyone knows about it, but even on a clear summer day, the efficiency of solar panels is significantly lower than the nominal value if the air temperature is high. Losses in solar power generation due to heat are about 5%
Experts emphasize that the cloudier the day, the fewer rays reach the surface of the solar panels. The efficiency of solar power plants in clear and cloudy weather can differ by several times.
For the same reason and due to the different length of daylight hours, there is a several-fold difference in the productivity of SPPs in summer and winter
Ukrenergo emphasized that since the air temperature will continue to drop, the call to use powerful appliances during sunny hours remains relevant.
Recall
Earlier, the Minister of Energy stated the need to develop nuclear and alternative energy in Ukraine. According to him, nuclear power will provide basic generation, and alternative energy will provide peak loads.