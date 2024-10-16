Energy Minister explains why Ukraine needs to implement new nuclear projects now
Kyiv • UNN
Herman Halushchenko explained the need to implement new nuclear projects to meet the growing demand for affordable energy. The Minister emphasized the importance of developing nuclear and alternative energy for economic recovery.
The development of nuclear power will meet the growing need for affordable and clean energy during the economic recovery after the victory. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said this during a telethon, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.
Any projects in nuclear energy are long-term. Therefore, waiting for our victory and then starting these projects is, in my opinion, not the right approach. After the victory, we will need a large number of generating units to restore and develop Ukraine
He added that the main stages of construction and installation of new nuclear generation should be implemented now.
The Ministry of Energy reminded that nuclear generation currently produces about 60% of electricity in Ukraine.
Add
Earlier, the Minister of Energy stated the need to develop nuclear and alternative energy in Ukraine. According to him, nuclear power will provide basic generation, and alternative energy will provide peak loads.
Amid the threat of Russian attacks: Ukraine calls on IAEA to speed up deployment of monitoring missions at key nuclear power plants21.09.24, 19:34 • 32138 views