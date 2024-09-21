Amid the threat of Russian attacks: Ukraine calls on IAEA to speed up deployment of monitoring missions at key nuclear power plants

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104408 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109951 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177771 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143327 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146464 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140253 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187477 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112184 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177438 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104804 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 80934 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 39956 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 88130 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 57961 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 49296 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177771 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187477 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177438 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204691 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193461 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144856 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144542 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149037 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140283 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156978 views
Amid the threat of Russian attacks: Ukraine calls on IAEA to speed up deployment of monitoring missions at key nuclear power plants

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32097 views

Ukraine has called on the IAEA to speed up the deployment of monitoring missions to critical nuclear power plants. This is due to the threat of Russian attacks on nuclear facilities on the eve of winter, which could lead to radiation hazards.

Ukraine has called on the IAEA to speed up the deployment of monitoring missions to substations key to the operation of nuclear power plants, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

"Russia's attacks on critical nuclear power plants threaten the radiation safety of the entire European continent.

We call on the IAEA to accelerate the deployment of monitoring missions to substations key to the operation of nuclear power plants," the Energy Ministry said in a statement.

Recall

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga saidthat, according to intelligence, Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's critical nuclear energy facilities ahead of winter.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak saidthat the world should react to Russia's preparations for strikes on Ukraine's critical nuclear energy facilities before winter, noting that this could be a preparation for a possible nuclear disaster scenario.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising