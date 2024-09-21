Amid the threat of Russian attacks: Ukraine calls on IAEA to speed up deployment of monitoring missions at key nuclear power plants

Ukraine has called on the IAEA to speed up the deployment of monitoring missions to substations key to the operation of nuclear power plants, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

"Russia's attacks on critical nuclear power plants threaten the radiation safety of the entire European continent.

We call on the IAEA to accelerate the deployment of monitoring missions to substations key to the operation of nuclear power plants," the Energy Ministry said in a statement.

Recall

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga saidthat, according to intelligence, Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's critical nuclear energy facilities ahead of winter.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak saidthat the world should react to Russia's preparations for strikes on Ukraine's critical nuclear energy facilities before winter, noting that this could be a preparation for a possible nuclear disaster scenario.