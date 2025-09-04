"Ukrenergo" created a serious stock of spare parts for equipment restoration due to Russian attacks - Member of the Supervisory Board

Ukrenergo has created a rather serious stock of spare parts for equipment restoration after enemy attacks. This was stated by Yuriy Boyko, a member of the Supervisory Board of NEC Ukrenergo, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Boyko commented on whether there are enough spare parts to restore infrastructure quickly.

I will answer using the example of the company I represent (Ukrenergo – ed.). We understand that even having, perhaps, the best system of physical protection in Ukraine, passive physical protection of our critical equipment, it is impossible to minimize or avoid the consequences of possible shelling with passive protection. It is quite obvious that some missiles and drones will hit and are hitting our facilities, so on the one hand, it is necessary to protect the most expensive equipment and that which is the most difficult and longest to manufacture. But it is impossible to protect the entire territory of the substation – 20-70 hectares in area - Boyko said.

He noted that under such circumstances, the availability of protective parts for those key elements that allow for quick restoration of the facility's operability is critical.

The company has created a rather serious stock of spare parts. If we take the last 2-3 weeks, when the enemy began to actively shell facilities, including Ukrenergo, particularly in the Sumy region, there were cases of equipment damage due to drone attacks. As of today, restoration work has practically been completed within a working day - Boyko stated.

In addition, he stated that, in his opinion, the upcoming winter will be a continuation of the war for the main and most valuable resource - Ukrainian people and Russian missiles and drones.

So far, we have been winning this war. We have managed to keep the situation under control, and I hope it will continue this way - Boyko said.

