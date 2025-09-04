$41.370.01
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:52 AM • 4696 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace: the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" begins
08:49 AM • 6150 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 9070 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 8824 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 24560 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 36105 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 39100 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 36967 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 66483 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
"Ukrenergo" created a serious stock of spare parts for equipment restoration due to Russian attacks - Member of the Supervisory Board

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

The company "Ukrenergo" has created a large stock of spare parts for quick restoration of equipment after enemy attacks. This allows completing restoration work within a working day, even after recent shelling in the Sumy region.

"Ukrenergo" created a serious stock of spare parts for equipment restoration due to Russian attacks - Member of the Supervisory Board

Ukrenergo has created a rather serious stock of spare parts for equipment restoration after enemy attacks. This was stated by Yuriy Boyko, a member of the Supervisory Board of NEC Ukrenergo, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Boyko commented on whether there are enough spare parts to restore infrastructure quickly.

I will answer using the example of the company I represent (Ukrenergo – ed.). We understand that even having, perhaps, the best system of physical protection in Ukraine, passive physical protection of our critical equipment, it is impossible to minimize or avoid the consequences of possible shelling with passive protection. It is quite obvious that some missiles and drones will hit and are hitting our facilities, so on the one hand, it is necessary to protect the most expensive equipment and that which is the most difficult and longest to manufacture. But it is impossible to protect the entire territory of the substation – 20-70 hectares in area

- Boyko said.

He noted that under such circumstances, the availability of protective parts for those key elements that allow for quick restoration of the facility's operability is critical.

The company has created a rather serious stock of spare parts. If we take the last 2-3 weeks, when the enemy began to actively shell facilities, including Ukrenergo, particularly in the Sumy region, there were cases of equipment damage due to drone attacks. As of today, restoration work has practically been completed within a working day

- Boyko stated.

In addition, he stated that, in his opinion, the upcoming winter will be a continuation of the war for the main and most valuable resource - Ukrainian people and Russian missiles and drones.

So far, we have been winning this war. We have managed to keep the situation under control, and I hope it will continue this way

- Boyko said.

We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomyTechnologies
Electricity
Ukrenergo