Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree allowing Ukrainians aged 60 and over to serve in the military under contract. This is stated in Decree No. 108/2026, reports UNN.

Details

According to the decree, the first contract for military service can be concluded with persons aged 60 and over who are accepted for military service under contract during martial law – for a period of 1 year.

Such a contract may be extended for 1 year upon its completion, and in case of termination or cancellation of martial law, the validity of such contracts is terminated prematurely, and servicemen are discharged to the reserve.

For Ukrainians aged 60 and over to be accepted for military service, there must be written consent from the commander of the military unit, and they must be recognized by the military medical commission as fit for military service due to their health.

To be accepted for military service, these individuals submit relevant applications and written consents from military unit commanders to recruitment centers and social support at their place of residence. For individuals accepted for military service under contract as officers, the written consent of the military unit commander to conclude the contract is provided only after the candidate has been approved in the established manner by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Bill No. 13229, which allows citizens aged 60 and over to voluntarily sign contracts for military service during martial law. The contract is concluded for 1 year with a two-month probationary period.