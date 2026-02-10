$43.030.02
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 3036 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 5040 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 6308 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 12614 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 17493 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 13781 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 20019 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 16727 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26834 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarks
Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swift
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne region
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step Guide
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step Guide
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 20010 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree allowing Ukrainians aged 60 and over to serve in the military under contract. The first contract is concluded for 1 year, with the possibility of extension, provided that the person is fit for health reasons and with the consent of the commander.

Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree allowing Ukrainians aged 60 and over to serve in the military under contract. This is stated in Decree No. 108/2026, reports UNN

Details 

According to the decree, the first contract for military service can be concluded with persons aged 60 and over who are accepted for military service under contract during martial law – for a period of 1 year.

Such a contract may be extended for 1 year upon its completion, and in case of termination or cancellation of martial law, the validity of such contracts is terminated prematurely, and servicemen are discharged to the reserve. 

For Ukrainians aged 60 and over to be accepted for military service, there must be written consent from the commander of the military unit, and they must be recognized by the military medical commission as fit for military service due to their health. 

To be accepted for military service, these individuals submit relevant applications and written consents from military unit commanders to recruitment centers and social support at their place of residence. For individuals accepted for military service under contract as officers, the written consent of the military unit commander to conclude the contract is provided only after the candidate has been approved in the established manner by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall 

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Bill No. 13229, which allows citizens aged 60 and over to voluntarily sign contracts for military service during martial law. The contract is concluded for 1 year with a two-month probationary period.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy