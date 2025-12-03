Ukrainians abroad reduced money transfers home by 7.1% - NBU

Ukrainian citizens working abroad have started sending less money home. In particular, the volume of private money transfers decreased by 7.1% and amounted to $0.7 billion in October. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Details

According to the NBU, the salaries Ukrainians receive from abroad decreased by 25.3%. At the same time, other private transfers received through official channels increased by 18.3%.

The National Bank added that overall, official channel inflows were at the level of October 2024, decreasing by only 0.9%, while the flow through informal channels decreased by 16.2% compared to October last year.

In total, from January to October 2025, the volume of money transfers decreased by 12.1% and amounted to $7.0 billion: net labor payments decreased by 19.8%, and private transfers decreased by 2.3% - stated in the NBU publication.

Recall

In Ukraine, the number of vacancies with the possibility of reservation increased 8-fold over the year, with the most offers in areas requiring blue-collar professions. Demand among job seekers also significantly increased.