Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 7128 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 12612 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 21781 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 30760 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 27245 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talks
December 2, 12:35 PM • 37566 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 74947 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 49599 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 39710 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
Ukrainians abroad reduced money transfers home by 7.1% - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

The volume of private money transfers from Ukrainians working abroad decreased by 7.1% in October, amounting to $0.7 billion. In total, for January-October 2025, the amount of transfers decreased by 12.1% to $7.0 billion.

Ukrainians abroad reduced money transfers home by 7.1% - NBU

Ukrainian citizens working abroad have started sending less money home. In particular, the volume of private money transfers decreased by 7.1% and amounted to $0.7 billion in October. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Details

According to the NBU, the salaries Ukrainians receive from abroad decreased by 25.3%. At the same time, other private transfers received through official channels increased by 18.3%.

The National Bank added that overall, official channel inflows were at the level of October 2024, decreasing by only 0.9%, while the flow through informal channels decreased by 16.2% compared to October last year.

In total, from January to October 2025, the volume of money transfers decreased by 12.1% and amounted to $7.0 billion: net labor payments decreased by 19.8%, and private transfers decreased by 2.3%

- stated in the NBU publication.

Recall

In Ukraine, the number of vacancies with the possibility of reservation increased 8-fold over the year, with the most offers in areas requiring blue-collar professions. Demand among job seekers also significantly increased.

Yevhen Ustimenko

