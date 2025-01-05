ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Ukrainian wins the Junior World Cup in epee fencing

Ukrainian wins the Junior World Cup in epee fencing

Anna Maksymenko won a gold medal at the World Fencing Cup in Udine. In the final, the Ukrainian defeated the top-ranked junior player Leahy Machulski of the United States with a score of 15:14.

Fencer Anna Maksymenko snatched the victory from the number one in the junior world rankings, Leah Machulski from the United States, with a score of 15:14. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

Anna Maksymenko from Lviv won a gold medal at the World Fencing Cup in Udine, Italy.

Ukrainian fencers start the new year with gold medals. 

- according to the report of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine

It is noted that in the final confrontation of the individual tournament, Anna Maksymenko defeated the number one junior world ranking Leah Machulski from the United States - 15:14.

This is the fourth personal medal of the Junior World Cup for the Ukrainian and the third of the highest level.

To recap

UNN reported that in December 2024, Anna Maksymenko won gold at the Junior World Fencing Cup in Burgos. In the final, the Ukrainian defeated Polish athlete Greta Gahali with a score of 15:7.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

