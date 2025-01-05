Ukrainian wins the Junior World Cup in epee fencing

Fencer Anna Maksymenko snatched the victory from the number one in the junior world rankings, Leah Machulski from the United States, with a score of 15:14. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

Anna Maksymenko from Lviv won a gold medal at the World Fencing Cup in Udine, Italy.

Ukrainian fencers start the new year with gold medals. - according to the report of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine

It is noted that in the final confrontation of the individual tournament, Anna Maksymenko defeated the number one junior world ranking Leah Machulski from the United States - 15:14.

This is the fourth personal medal of the Junior World Cup for the Ukrainian and the third of the highest level.

To recap

UNN reported that in December 2024, Anna Maksymenko won gold at the Junior World Fencing Cup in Burgos. In the final, the Ukrainian defeated Polish athlete Greta Gahali with a score of 15:7.