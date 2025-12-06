$42.180.00
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 20277 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 32809 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 28049 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 50752 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 35829 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 35377 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 45989 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 51420 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 43864 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian warrior is not a profession, but the highest form of service: Prosecutor General Kravchenko thanked 268 prosecutors in the Armed Forces for defending Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko congratulated Ukrainian servicemen on the Day of the Armed Forces, noting 268 prosecutors serving in the Armed Forces. He thanked the defenders for the life, freedom and country they hold on their shoulders.

Ukrainian warrior is not a profession, but the highest form of service: Prosecutor General Kravchenko thanked 268 prosecutors in the Armed Forces for defending Ukraine

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin congratulated Ukrainian soldiers on Armed Forces Day, adding that 268 prosecutors serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces. He also thanked the defenders for their lives, freedom, and the country they hold on their shoulders, reports UNN.

Every time I meet our military, I start with one sentence: "Thank you for being alive." We work, breathe, see our loved ones, plan for tomorrow only because they hold the sky and earth where it is most difficult.

- Kostin noted.

First and foremost, the Prosecutor General addressed his colleagues who face war every day - 268 prosecutors serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Those who once entered office every day, and today enter dugouts. Those who replaced a tie with a bulletproof vest. Those who did not wait for an order to defend the country. For me, they are not just colleagues. They are our conscience. Our invincibility. Our height, which we look up to.

- added Kostin.

According to him, every soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, regardless of profession, rank or origin, is a person thanks to whom Ukraine exists.

I often ask myself: do we have enough words of gratitude? Can we say something that will bring us at least one step closer to the scale of their choice? The truth is one: we will never compare to them in the price they pay. But we can and must pay our own: with honesty, principle, dignity, work without flaws. So that they are not ashamed of those they protect.

- added Kostin.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that a Ukrainian warrior is not a profession. It is the highest form of service.

And today, on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I want to say to everyone on the front line: We are with you. Not with words, but with deeds. Not with posts on social networks, but with the work that we are obliged to do as well as you hold the front. Thank you for life. For freedom. For the country that you hold on your shoulders. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Glory to everyone who stands for us. And glory to Ukraine.

- Kostin summarized.

Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditions

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine