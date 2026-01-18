Ukrainian UAV pilots eliminated 301 occupiers in 24 hours - "Madyar"

Over the past day, January 17, pilots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces eliminated 301 Russian occupiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the commander of the SBS Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

Details

In addition, within 24 hours, 987 unique enemy targets were destroyed/hit. Among them are 217 shelters, 169 dugouts, and 58 drones.

During January, 5122 occupiers were destroyed or hit, as well as 15480 enemy targets.

Recall

On the night of January 18, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 201 drones, of which 167 were shot down or suppressed by air defense forces.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy carried out 90 air strikes and used 8071 kamikaze drones. The highest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.