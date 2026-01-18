Ukrainian UAV pilots eliminated 301 occupiers in 24 hours - "Madyar"

$43.180.08
January 17, 12:49 PM • 21699 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 42990 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 29567 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 41024 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 49229 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 40368 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 60402 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 30012 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 45970 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 37054 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
AI takes over music charts: 2026 viral hit sparks scandalJanuary 18, 12:10 AM • 4710 views
California declares "red zone" due to deadly leptospirosis outbreak in petsJanuary 18, 12:24 AM • 3884 views
Russian aviation struck a residential area in Sumy: a 7-year-old child among the injured, 15 houses damagedPhotoJanuary 18, 12:35 AM • 5330 views
The French command has recognized the war in Ukraine as a "real laboratory of modern warfare" and is implementing the technologies observed thereJanuary 18, 12:40 AM • 32987 views
Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substationPhoto04:30 AM • 7378 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 26909 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 60411 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 34511 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 66081 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 95766 views
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"03:14 AM • 2954 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 22096 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 19755 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 17844 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 17323 views
Ukrainian UAV pilots eliminated 301 occupiers in 24 hours - "Madyar"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

On January 17, pilots of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 301 Russian occupiers and hit 987 enemy targets. In January, 5122 occupiers and 15480 targets were destroyed.

Ukrainian UAV pilots eliminated 301 occupiers in 24 hours - "Madyar"

Over the past day, January 17, pilots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces eliminated 301 Russian occupiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the commander of the SBS Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

Details

In addition, within 24 hours, 987 unique enemy targets were destroyed/hit. Among them are 217 shelters, 169 dugouts, and 58 drones.

During January, 5122 occupiers were destroyed or hit, as well as 15480 enemy targets.

Recall

On the night of January 18, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 201 drones, of which 167 were shot down or suppressed by air defense forces.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy carried out 90 air strikes and used 8071 kamikaze drones. The highest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Ukraine