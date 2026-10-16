Ukrainian troops eliminated more than 50 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction; there are wounded — General Staff

Illustrative photo

In total, 208 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian troops on the Pokrovsk direction today eliminated 58 occupiers and wounded 12, UNN reports, citing a briefing by the General Staff.

The enemy launched 47 air strikes and dropped 152 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 3,857 kamikaze drones to inflict damage and carried out 1,926 shellings of populated areas and our troops’ positions - the briefing says.

On the North Slobozhanskyi direction, 11 combat engagements took place in the areas of Tovstodubove, Mala Slobidka, Bunyachyne, Doroshivka, Neskuchne, Shpyli, Hrafskе, Sadky and Mohrytsia; one engagement is still ongoing.

During the day, on the South Slobozhanskyi direction, 22 combat engagements were recorded near Starytsia, Mala Vovcha, Chuhunivka and Radkivka; three combat engagements are still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance in the area of Kupiansk.

On the Lyman direction, our units prevented the enemy from advancing in the areas of Lyman, Zarichne and Dibrova.

Five attacks by the occupiers were repelled on the Sloviansk direction in the areas of Ozerne, Pyskunivka, Kryva Luka and Mykolaivka.

Our defenders successfully repelled one enemy assault on the Kramatorsk direction in the area of Dibrova.

On the Kostiantynivka direction, 16 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Dolha Balka, Novoselivka, Druzhkivka, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka and Mykolaipillia; two engagements are still ongoing.

A total of 26 attacks were repelled on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Hruzke, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Svitле, Dobropillia, Serhiivka, Molodetske and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 58 occupiers were eliminated and 12 wounded here today; three pieces of automotive equipment and 58 enemy shelters were destroyed. Four pieces of automotive equipment, three artillery systems, two pieces of special equipment, two unmanned aerial vehicle control posts and 66 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 139 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Two enemy attacks were repelled on the Oleksandrivka direction in the areas of Zaporizke and Komyshuvakha.

Eleven attacks were recorded on the Huliaiпole direction in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne, Andriivka, Kopani, Charivne and Yehorivka.

On the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Pavlivka, Stepnohirsk and Plavni.

On the Dnipro direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

There were no significant changes in the situation on the other directions, the General Staff concluded.

The General Staff reported Russian personnel and equipment losses at the front over the past day