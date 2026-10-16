Ukrainian troops eliminated more than 50 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction; there are wounded — General Staff

$44.890.0950.310.04
ukenru
05:45 PM • 13256 views
"I don't know who gave the order" — Trump says the U.S. government was not involved in restricting Starlink's operation in Ukraine
04:25 PM • 18260 views
Ukrainians warned of the risk of new power outages amid Russia's massive attacks on the energy sector
03:45 PM • 18596 views
Pope Leo discussed the difficult humanitarian situation in Oleshky with Putin and called for a ceasefire
03:25 PM • 18514 views
Putin's office stated that the US and Russia are discussing joint projects in the data center sector
03:12 PM • 16074 views
Drones are being launched in Ukraine to deliver organs and medical supplies — how it will work
01:58 PM • 19168 views
Consequences of the enemy attack on Volyn — what is known about the "hits" and what is the situation with the ammonia leakPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 01:30 PM • 29547 views
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
October 16, 01:11 PM • 27297 views
Banks are delaying bail payments to the HACC: how this may be linked to Pyshnyi and NABU
October 16, 01:06 PM • 13407 views
The Cabinet of Ministers removed the resolution on the reservation of employees from the agenda and will hold consultations with businesses — Zheleznyak
October 16, 12:39 PM • 13710 views
"Teams are working on the dates" — Zelenskyy said that he had agreed with Magyar on exchanging visitsVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
3.3m/s
96%
753mm
Popular news
Denmark's prime minister denied that European leaders had asked Zelenskyy to soften his criticism of TrumpOctober 16, 11:41 AM • 17174 views
Dubois vs Wardley 2: WBO title fight announced in LondonVideoOctober 16, 12:17 PM • 29379 views
The Witcher team revealed details about the mysterious new game "Project Hadar"October 16, 12:56 PM • 13997 views
The only airport on the Greek island of Chios will be closed for four monthsOctober 16, 01:18 PM • 12568 views
A rare Apple computer signed by Wozniak sold for a record $1.15 millionOctober 16, 01:19 PM • 14662 views
Publications
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
October 16, 01:30 PM • 29572 views
Banks are delaying bail payments to the HACC: how this may be linked to Pyshnyi and NABU
Exclusive
October 16, 01:11 PM • 27318 views
Dubois vs Wardley 2: WBO title fight announced in LondonVideoOctober 16, 12:17 PM • 29632 views
Reservations under the new system: why the government’s assurances failed to allay the concerns of business and parliamentPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 10:05 AM • 41383 views
From the sell-off of the Soviet defense industry to domestic ballistic missiles: what Ukraine lost and is restoring
Exclusive
October 16, 08:56 AM • 47829 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Rivne
Lutsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
So that force majeure events can be forecast, an important feature may appear in the Ukrzaliznytsia appPhoto06:13 PM • 3010 views
How to Dress a Tech Oligarch: Costume Designer Discusses the Evolution of Zuckerberg’s Style02:35 PM • 11019 views
Florence Pugh stunned with her look at the premiere in LondonVideo02:08 PM • 10990 views
A rare Apple computer signed by Wozniak sold for a record $1.15 millionOctober 16, 01:19 PM • 14804 views
The only airport on the Greek island of Chios will be closed for four monthsOctober 16, 01:18 PM • 12716 views
Actual
Starlink
Film
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Facebook
The New York Times

Ukrainian troops eliminated more than 50 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction; there are wounded — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The enemy launched 47 airstrikes and used 3,857 kamikaze drones. In the Pokrovsk direction, 58 occupiers and 139 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.

Ukrainian troops eliminated more than 50 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction; there are wounded — General Staff
Illustrative photo

In total, 208 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian troops on the Pokrovsk direction today eliminated 58 occupiers and wounded 12, UNN reports, citing a briefing by the General Staff.

The enemy launched 47 air strikes and dropped 152 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 3,857 kamikaze drones to inflict damage and carried out 1,926 shellings of populated areas and our troops’ positions 

- the briefing says.

On the North Slobozhanskyi direction, 11 combat engagements took place in the areas of Tovstodubove, Mala Slobidka, Bunyachyne, Doroshivka, Neskuchne, Shpyli, Hrafskе, Sadky and Mohrytsia; one engagement is still ongoing.

During the day, on the South Slobozhanskyi direction, 22 combat engagements were recorded near Starytsia, Mala Vovcha, Chuhunivka and Radkivka; three combat engagements are still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance in the area of Kupiansk.

On the Lyman direction, our units prevented the enemy from advancing in the areas of Lyman, Zarichne and Dibrova.

Five attacks by the occupiers were repelled on the Sloviansk direction in the areas of Ozerne, Pyskunivka, Kryva Luka and Mykolaivka.

Our defenders successfully repelled one enemy assault on the Kramatorsk direction in the area of Dibrova.

On the Kostiantynivka direction, 16 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Dolha Balka, Novoselivka, Druzhkivka, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka and Mykolaipillia; two engagements are still ongoing.

A total of 26 attacks were repelled on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Hruzke, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Svitле, Dobropillia, Serhiivka, Molodetske and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 58 occupiers were eliminated and 12 wounded here today; three pieces of automotive equipment and 58 enemy shelters were destroyed. Four pieces of automotive equipment, three artillery systems, two pieces of special equipment, two unmanned aerial vehicle control posts and 66 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 139 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Two enemy attacks were repelled on the Oleksandrivka direction in the areas of Zaporizke and Komyshuvakha.

Eleven attacks were recorded on the Huliaiпole direction in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne, Andriivka, Kopani, Charivne and Yehorivka.

On the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Pavlivka, Stepnohirsk and Plavni.

On the Dnipro direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

There were no significant changes in the situation on the other directions, the General Staff concluded.

The General Staff reported Russian personnel and equipment losses at the front over the past day16.10.26, 07:07 • 5696 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine