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The General Staff reported Russian personnel and equipment losses at the front over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The General Staff reported that 1,790 Russian military personnel were killed and 6 aircraft were lost over the past day. Total personnel losses reached 1,561,020.

The General Staff reported Russian personnel and equipment losses at the front over the past day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost another 1,790 servicemen, 6 aircraft and hundreds of pieces of equipment in the war against Ukraine. The enemy's total personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,561,020 people. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

As of October 16, 2026, Russian forces had lost 12,414 tanks, 25,552 armored combat vehicles and 51,242 artillery systems. In the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 15 armored vehicles and 9 artillery systems.

The Russians' total losses also include 2,217 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,708 air defense systems, 449 aircraft and 356 helicopters.

How many drones and other pieces of equipment Russia has lost

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian army has lost 565,590 operational-tactical drones, including 693 over the past day.

In addition, the enemy's losses include 5,130 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, 2 submarines and 2,958 ground robotic systems.

In total, Ukrainian troops have destroyed 163,554 vehicles and fuel trucks, including 230 over the past day. Russia's losses of special equipment have reached 4,833 units.

The General Staff emphasizes that the data on the enemy's losses is being уточнюється.

A single Neptune strike inflicted greater losses on Russian aviation than it managed to replenish during 202616.10.26, 05:18 • 11037 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
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