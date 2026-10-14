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Ukrainian troops eliminated 68 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3320 views

The General Staff recorded 222 combat engagements and more than 5.2 thousand drone attacks. In the Pokrovsk sector, 68 occupiers were eliminated.

Ukrainian troops eliminated 68 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector — General Staff
Photo: General Staff

Overall, since the beginning of this day, 222 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Ukrainian forces eliminated 68 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction and wounded another 14, UNN reports, citing the General Staff.

The enemy launched one missile strike and 58 airstrikes, dropping 190 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,221 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,736 attacks on settlements and the positions of our troops 

- the General Staff said in its report. 

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, occupiers conducted two assaults since the beginning of the day, launched one airstrike using one guided aerial bomb, and carried out 44 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, two of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units ten times in the areas of the settlements of Izbytske, Ternova, Okhrimivka and Chuhunivka, and toward Zakharivka, Chorne and Mala Vovcha. Five of these assaults are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made 15 attempts to improve its positions, conducting assaults toward Radkivka.

Five attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction, toward the settlement of Lyman and near Masliakivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces halted two attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlement of Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any assaults.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 enemy assaults: in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Toretske, Hruzke, Vilne and Molodetske. The battle is ongoing.

The enemy carried out 29 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Svit something, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Hulive, Serhiivka, Myrne, Molodetske, Muravka and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary calculations, 68 occupiers were eliminated here today and 14 wounded; 11 vehicles, four special-purpose vehicles and three shelters were destroyed. Two vehicles, a gun, a UAV control point and 37 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. A total of 164 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy conducted one assault toward Berezove.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Rybne, Ternuvate, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Verkhniа Tersa, Novoselivka and Omelnyk.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attempted to improve their position, attacking four times toward Pavlivka and Stepnohірsk.

In the Dnipro direction, the occupiers did not conduct any assaults.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other directions, the General Staff concluded.

Over the past day, Russia lost 1,650 military personnel in Ukraine - General Staff14.10.26, 07:45 • 4072 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine