Over the course of October 13, the enemy lost 1,650 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,557,350 personnel as of October 14.

To remind you

Since the beginning of 2026, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) have eliminated and wounded more than 100,000 Russian occupiers.

Russia has confirmed that it is not currently planning talks with the United States and Ukraine on ending the war