Over the past day, Russia lost 1,650 military personnel in Ukraine - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
On October 13, Russian forces lost 1,650 military personnel. Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,557,350 people.
Over the course of October 13, the enemy lost 1,650 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,557,350 personnel as of October 14.
To remind you
Since the beginning of 2026, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) have eliminated and wounded more than 100,000 Russian occupiers.
Russia has confirmed that it is not currently planning talks with the United States and Ukraine on ending the war09.10.26, 01:17 • 11919 views