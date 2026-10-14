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11:52 PM • 28578 views
A nighttime attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of two people and injured more than 20Video
October 13, 09:48 PM • 33877 views
Attack on Kyiv: one dead, eight injured and fires in buildingsPhotoVideo
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In a number of Ukrainian regions, schedules will be in effect on October 14 — how long people will have to sit without electricity
October 13, 04:35 PM • 47828 views
Ukraine and NATO have developed AI models for predicting UAV attacks and planning artillery operations — what they can do
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Over the past day, Russia lost 1,650 military personnel in Ukraine - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

On October 13, Russian forces lost 1,650 military personnel. Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,557,350 people.

Over the past day, Russia lost 1,650 military personnel in Ukraine - General Staff

Over the course of October 13, the enemy lost 1,650 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,557,350 personnel as of October 14.

To remind you

Since the beginning of 2026, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) have eliminated and wounded more than 100,000 Russian occupiers.

Russia has confirmed that it is not currently planning talks with the United States and Ukraine on ending the war09.10.26, 01:17 • 11919 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine