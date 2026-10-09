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Russia has confirmed that it is not currently planning talks with the United States and Ukraine on ending the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1488 views

Russia's deputy foreign minister said that no new trilateral meetings have been scheduled. The United States also sees no immediate prospects for peace.

Russia has confirmed that it is not currently planning talks with the United States and Ukraine on ending the war

Russia currently has no plans to resume trilateral talks with the United States and Ukraine on ending the war. This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, as reported by The Moscow Times and cited by UNN.

Details

According to the Russian diplomat, there are no specific agreements to hold new meetings. At the same time, he placed responsibility for the suspension of the negotiation process on Ukraine.

There are currently no plans to hold contacts in this format. What happens next depends not on us

– Ryabkov said, adding that Moscow allegedly remains open to dialogue.

The United States also sees no prospects for a swift peace

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously said that Russia's war against Ukraine had reached a "strategic deadlock" and that prospects for a diplomatic settlement were not currently in sight. He also warned of the risk of further escalation and other states being drawn into the confrontation.

There are currently no prospects for a negotiated settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Rubio says08.10.26, 12:48 • 3054 views

Back in September, the Kremlin allowed for the resumption of trilateral meetings in October. However, after new U.S. sanctions were imposed, the Russian authorities began stating that there were no preconditions for negotiations.

The latest trilateral meetings between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took place in January–February 2026 in Abu Dhabi and Geneva. Despite Washington's attempts to resume dialogue in the autumn, no substantial progress was achieved.

Meeting of the Ukrainian team with Kushner and Witkoff — who will represent Kyiv and whether Europeans will join08.10.26, 21:06 • 13034 views

Stepan Haftko

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