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There are currently no prospects for a negotiated settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Rubio says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Marco Rubio called the war a strategic deadlock and sees no prospects for a negotiated settlement. The United States is ready to facilitate diplomacy.

There are currently no prospects for a negotiated settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Rubio says

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Russia’s war against Ukraine has reached a strategic deadlock and that there are currently no visible prospects for a negotiated settlement. This is reported by Ekathimerini, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, it appears that the war will continue into its fifth year, although the initial plan was different. I do not think this was Putin’s intention regarding this war, so everything did not go according to his script. And now, unfortunately, the situation resembles a strategic deadlock, which is a dangerous phenomenon. There are only two ways out of a strategic deadlock: (a) through reaching a deal by means of negotiations, or (b) through escalation by one or both sides, which would ultimately go beyond the initial conflict. At present, there are no prospects for a negotiated settlement

- Rubio said.

According to him, Washington is ready to play a constructive role if an opportunity for a diplomatic solution emerges.

We are ready to play any role possible to help advance this process. We have already tried to do so in the past, but so far we have been unable to achieve success. The Russians define victory as full control over Donetsk Oblast; they have repeatedly stated this as their goal and continue to emphasize it. For Ukraine, however, such a condition is absolutely unacceptable

- he noted.

In addition, the United States is closely monitoring the risks of the war escalating with great concern.

Just yesterday, an attack was carried out in the Black Sea against vessels using a coordinated drone strike. We are also concerned about the possibility of a sabotage operation in a neighboring country that could spiral out of control

- Rubio said.

He added that there are clear signs of Moscow’s intention to use the coming winter to destroy what remains of Ukraine’s energy system and thereby force Ukraine to capitulate. At the same time, Ukraine has strengthened its ability to carry out long-range strikes deep inside the territory of the Russian Federation.

The United States is ready to assist and continue seeking any opportunity for a negotiated settlement. In Washington’s view, this would be good for both Russia and Ukraine, but at present it has not been possible to achieve.

Zelenskyy announced important talks with partners — what they will discuss and when08.10.26, 12:00 • 7560 views

Olga Rozgon

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