Zelenskyy announced important talks with partners — what they will discuss and when

Today and tomorrow, October 8 and 9, there will be "important negotiations" with partners, from which a "specific result" is expected regarding the strengthening of Ukrainian defenses. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on social media, responding to yet another attack by the russian federation, which once again targeted, among other things, the energy sector, UNN reports.

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"The search-and-rescue operation in Pryluky following the Russian missile strike on a five-story building has already been completed. Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to 22 people. Five of them were children. My condolences to all the relatives and loved ones. Fifty-four people were injured, seven of them children. More than 500 emergency service specialists were involved at the site. I thank each and every one of them. Since yesterday, 15 people have been rescued, including a five-year-old child," Zelenskyy wrote.

"And after such a brutal shelling, the Russians continued to strike our regions. In the morning, Russia hit an ordinary public transport stop in Kramatorsk with an aerial bomb. As of now, 12 fatalities are known. In the evening, two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a strike on a residential building. My condolences to all the relatives and loved ones of those killed. Four more people were injured, two of them children. In the Odesa region, an animal shelter was damaged by a Russian drone attack. The energy sector was again under attack. In total, Russian shelling caused destruction in 10 regions," the President said.

He expressed gratitude to the "partners who did not remain silent yesterday about these Russian crimes."

But it is important that support in words take concrete forms in new defense packages for Ukrainian protection. The supply of antiballistic systems, ammunition for our combat aircraft, and investments in interceptors—all of this is actually helping to save lives every day. Today and tomorrow there will be important negotiations with partners. We expect them to produce a specific result in strengthening our defenses - Zelenskyy said.

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