Russia attacked Ukraine with 142 drones, more than half of them jet-powered — how many were shot down

Russia attacked Ukraine with 142 drones during the night of October 8. A total of 126 of them were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia launched and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 8 (from 18:00 on October 7), the enemy attacked with 142 Shahed-type attack UAVs (82 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones launched from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How the air defense performed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 126 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types — the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Hits by enemy air-attack weapons were recorded at 7 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed aircraft (debris) at 4 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

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