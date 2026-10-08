Search operations continued all night in Pryluky following Russian strike: death toll risen to 22

$44.950.1150.640.16
ukenru
12:49 AM • 21711 views
Trump is handing out $2.35 billion to Americans before the election – Reuters
October 7, 10:14 PM • 26077 views
A Russian drone struck a residential building in Kyiv: 4 people were injuredPhoto
October 7, 07:38 PM • 23428 views
The enemy continues to attack the capital: in one of the districts, a drone struck a high-rise building, sparking a fire
October 7, 06:52 PM • 22768 views
Scorched books from Kharkiv became an installation at the Frankfurt Book Fair
October 7, 05:59 PM • 34778 views
Short trip optionsPhoto
October 7, 05:45 PM • 20077 views
“Dnipro-Arena” put up for auction for the fourth time with a "discount"
October 7, 05:13 PM • 20691 views
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine — are the schedules in effect?
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 36948 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 03:25 PM • 34504 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
October 7, 03:22 PM • 16485 views
Power will be cut off from midnight until the end of the day: where and for how long restrictions will be in effect on October 8
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1.9m/s
72%
752mm
Popular news
A star dedicated to Yaroslava Mahuchikh has appeared in Kyiv — where it can be seenVideoOctober 7, 08:37 PM • 17674 views
Zelenskyy: Putin will continue on the path of escalating the warVideoOctober 7, 09:10 PM • 5236 views
Ukraine recaptures land in Donbas, hindering Russia’s offensive — NYTOctober 7, 10:45 PM • 9500 views
Russian propaganda has intensified its disinformation campaign surrounding the tragedy in Bucha — the Center for Countering DisinformationOctober 7, 11:47 PM • 14877 views
Kyiv Palace of Sports to Be Named After Legendary Ihor Turchyn01:20 AM • 6972 views
Publications
Short trip optionsPhotoOctober 7, 05:59 PM • 34781 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 36951 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
Exclusive
October 7, 03:25 PM • 34507 views
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?October 7, 01:42 PM • 35627 views
Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle EastOctober 7, 12:51 PM • 34064 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Marine Le Pen
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A star dedicated to Yaroslava Mahuchikh has appeared in Kyiv — where it can be seenVideoOctober 7, 08:37 PM • 17704 views
Trump to present Musk with the highest scientific honor in the United StatesOctober 7, 07:53 PM • 18366 views
Betting on luxury and cutting costs - Porsche to restructure its business in preparation for an era of declining salesOctober 7, 04:56 PM • 18816 views
Pope Leo is likely to discuss remarriage and gay Catholics at a meeting with bishops in the VaticanOctober 7, 03:43 PM • 19082 views
Travis Barker showed a photo from the hospital but did not reveal the reasonOctober 7, 02:51 PM • 19164 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Guardian
Film
Heating
Social network

Search operations continued all night in Pryluky following Russian strike: death toll risen to 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Twenty-two people were killed in Pryluky, including five children. Another 54 were injured, while rescuers are clearing the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building.

Search operations continued all night in Pryluky following Russian strike: death toll risen to 22

In Pryluky, Chernihiv region, search operations continued throughout the night in a damaged high-rise building following Russia’s strike on October 8. The death toll has risen to 22, while another 54 people were injured. UNN reports this, citing data from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine as of October 9.

Search-and-rescue operations continued throughout the night at the site of the Russian strike in Pryluky. As of the morning, the deaths of 22 people had been confirmed, including five children. Another 54 people were injured, including seven children

- the State Emergency Service reported.

During the rescue operation, emergency responders, as noted, managed to save 15 people, including one child.

Rescuers are currently continuing to clear the rubble and dismantle the destroyed structures.

The three boys whom Russia killed in Pryluky were only one year old each, Zelenskyy says07.10.26, 18:16 • 12738 views

Update

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, October 8 is a Day of Mourning for the victims of the Russian attack. Today, Ukraine honors the memory of the people whose lives were taken by the Russian attack on the night of October 7. Children are among the dead.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Ukraine