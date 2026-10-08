Search operations continued all night in Pryluky following Russian strike: death toll risen to 22

In Pryluky, Chernihiv region, search operations continued throughout the night in a damaged high-rise building following Russia’s strike on October 8. The death toll has risen to 22, while another 54 people were injured. UNN reports this, citing data from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine as of October 9.

Search-and-rescue operations continued throughout the night at the site of the Russian strike in Pryluky. As of the morning, the deaths of 22 people had been confirmed, including five children. Another 54 people were injured, including seven children - the State Emergency Service reported.

During the rescue operation, emergency responders, as noted, managed to save 15 people, including one child.

Rescuers are currently continuing to clear the rubble and dismantle the destroyed structures.

The three boys whom Russia killed in Pryluky were only one year old each, Zelenskyy says

Update

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, October 8 is a Day of Mourning for the victims of the Russian attack. Today, Ukraine honors the memory of the people whose lives were taken by the Russian attack on the night of October 7. Children are among the dead.