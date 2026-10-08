Meeting of the Ukrainian team with Kushner and Witkoff — who will represent Kyiv and whether Europeans will join
Kyiv • UNN
The talks will last two days with the participation of European partners. Zelenskyy's team is due to return to Kyiv with a report on Monday.
The Ukrainian negotiating team will meet with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff in the United States on Friday, October 9. European partners will join the negotiations. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, UNN reports.
The Ukrainian negotiating team is meeting tomorrow, on Friday, in the United States with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. On our side, there will be Budanov, Kyslytsya, Arakhamia, and Umerov. The meeting is also expected to last two days, and we are counting on a European team joining our negotiating group and the American negotiating group
The President expects the team to arrive in Kyiv on Monday morning with a report.
We remind you
The Ukrainian negotiating team will leave for the United States by the end of this week.
Donald Trump's special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with Ukrainian officials on Friday, October 9.