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Meeting of the Ukrainian team with Kushner and Witkoff — who will represent Kyiv and whether Europeans will join

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

The talks will last two days with the participation of European partners. Zelenskyy's team is due to return to Kyiv with a report on Monday.

Meeting of the Ukrainian team with Kushner and Witkoff — who will represent Kyiv and whether Europeans will join
Illustrative photo

The Ukrainian negotiating team will meet with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff in the United States on Friday, October 9. European partners will join the negotiations. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, UNN reports. 

The Ukrainian negotiating team is meeting tomorrow, on Friday, in the United States with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. On our side, there will be Budanov, Kyslytsya, Arakhamia, and Umerov. The meeting is also expected to last two days, and we are counting on a European team joining our negotiating group and the American negotiating group 

- Zelenskyy said. 

The President expects the team to arrive in Kyiv on Monday morning with a report. 

We remind you 

The Ukrainian negotiating team will leave for the United States by the end of this week.

Donald Trump's special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with Ukrainian officials on Friday, October 9. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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