Ukrainian society must prepare for the fact that peaceful life is unlikely in the coming years - Budanov

Ukrainian society must prepare for the fact that the coming years will not be peaceful. This is not about constant hostilities, but about a constant threat. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, UNN reports.

The problem is that our society will have to realize that there will hardly be an absolutely peaceful, threat-free life for the coming years. I don't mean that we will fight constantly. No, that's not what I'm talking about. But the fact that we must be ready to repel, including weapons to repel at any moment, this will be