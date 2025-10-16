Ukrainian society must prepare for the fact that peaceful life is unlikely in the coming years - Budanov
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Ukrainian society should prepare for a constant threat in the coming years. He noted that this does not mean constant hostilities, but readiness to repel attacks must always be present.
Ukrainian society must prepare for the fact that the coming years will not be peaceful. This is not about constant hostilities, but about a constant threat. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, UNN reports.
The problem is that our society will have to realize that there will hardly be an absolutely peaceful, threat-free life for the coming years. I don't mean that we will fight constantly. No, that's not what I'm talking about. But the fact that we must be ready to repel, including weapons to repel at any moment, this will be
Let us recall
Earlier, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia has a reserve of economic strength to continue the war, but the fact that Russians are experiencing economic problems is true.