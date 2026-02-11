Ukrainian skier supported Heraskevych with a loud gesture at the 2026 Games

$43.090.06
Exclusive
07:42 PM • 3752 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
05:25 PM • 9836 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 10830 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 11343 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 13523 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 21254 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 16622 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 20509 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 32866 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24598 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Viktor Orbán accused Brussels and Kyiv of a "war plan" against Budapest over Ukraine's EU accession
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical Scandals
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her finger
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical Scandals
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 32866 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step Guide
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her finger
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion
Ukrainian skier supported Heraskevych with a loud gesture at the 2026 Games

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Ukrainian skier Dmytro Shepiuk displayed a glove with the inscription "Ukr heroes with us" at the Olympics, supporting the initiative of skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych. This was a response to the IOC's ban on using the "helmet of remembrance."

Ukrainian skier supported Heraskevych with a loud gesture at the 2026 Games

Ukrainian alpine skier Dmytro Shepiuk made a striking gesture of solidarity during the XXV Winter Olympic Games. After finishing the super-G competition, the 20-year-old athlete displayed a glove with the inscription "Ukr heroes with us," supporting the initiative of skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych. This was reported by UNN, citing the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Details

This is Shepiuk's debut at the Olympic Games. He finished 36th in the super-G. The aforementioned inscription was shown by the athlete immediately after crossing the finish line, addressing the cameras and spectators. This gesture was a response not only to the sporting challenge but also to the deep symbolic context accompanying the participation of Ukrainian athletes at the 2026 Games.

Dmytro thus expressed support for Vladyslav Heraskevych, whom the International Olympic Committee (IOC) prohibited from competing in the so-called "helmet of memory" - a special helmet with portraits of deceased Ukrainian athletes.

By the way, in addition to Shepiuk, luge athlete Olena Smaga also supported Heraskevych.

Recall

Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen supported Ukrainian Olympians with the flashmob "Memory is not a violation." This is a response to the IOC's ban on using the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics.

Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification11.02.26, 19:25 • 9832 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsOlympics
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine