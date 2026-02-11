Ukrainian skier supported Heraskevych with a loud gesture at the 2026 Games

Ukrainian alpine skier Dmytro Shepiuk made a striking gesture of solidarity during the XXV Winter Olympic Games. After finishing the super-G competition, the 20-year-old athlete displayed a glove with the inscription "Ukr heroes with us," supporting the initiative of skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych. This was reported by UNN, citing the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

This is Shepiuk's debut at the Olympic Games. He finished 36th in the super-G. The aforementioned inscription was shown by the athlete immediately after crossing the finish line, addressing the cameras and spectators. This gesture was a response not only to the sporting challenge but also to the deep symbolic context accompanying the participation of Ukrainian athletes at the 2026 Games.

Dmytro thus expressed support for Vladyslav Heraskevych, whom the International Olympic Committee (IOC) prohibited from competing in the so-called "helmet of memory" - a special helmet with portraits of deceased Ukrainian athletes.

By the way, in addition to Shepiuk, luge athlete Olena Smaga also supported Heraskevych.

Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen supported Ukrainian Olympians with the flashmob "Memory is not a violation." This is a response to the IOC's ban on using the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics.

Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification