Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for Germany

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 06:08 PM • 14294 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 37378 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 36748 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 45066 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 117694 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 59002 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 73368 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 88995 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 91033 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 95833 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Ukrzaliznytsia showed what the station in Pokrovsk looks like nowJuly 16, 04:43 PM • 13689 views
Restaurateur Katsurin poisoned in his own establishment in Lviv: 11 more people affectedJuly 16, 05:07 PM • 14481 views
In Dobropillia, the death toll from the Russian strike on the shopping center has risen to 2, with 22 people injured - OMAJuly 16, 06:05 PM • 16356 views
Slovakia will never support the EU's rejection of Russian gas and asks to postpone sanctions - Fico09:14 PM • 10994 views
Trump is a patient man, but there's a nuance: US State Department on the 50-day deadline for Russia09:28 PM • 7304 views
Publications
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 117677 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 99272 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 251589 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 167774 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 168711 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 114456 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 139732 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 84311 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 99363 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 125544 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The Antonov enterprise has completed the modernization of the An-124-100 "Ruslan" transport aircraft, replacing Russian components. The aircraft, work on which began in 2021 and was suspended due to the war, has been transported to Germany.

Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for Germany

The Ukrainian aviation enterprise "Antonov" has completed the modernization of the An-124-100 "Ruslan" transport aircraft and transported it to Germany. This was reported by the Antonov Joint Stock Company, according to UNN.

Due to Russia's full-scale aggression in 2022, work was partially suspended: at that time, the aircraft was disassembled. However, even in the most difficult conditions of war, the ANTONOV JSC team was able to resume work and complete the modernization in June 2025.

- the message says.

It is noted that deep modernization work on the aircraft began in 2021.

The goal was to replace Russian components with Ukrainian and Western-made components.

Recall

On July 11, an An-124 "Ruslan" transport aircraft with tail number UR82073 flew over Kyiv, causing a lively reaction online. 

Yarema Zhuhayevych, Head of the Aviation Industry Workers' Union, emphasized the importance of preserving human potential and state defense orders for Ukraine's aviation industry. The industry modernizes equipment, develops drones, and supports combat aviation, creating 8-12 jobs in related sectors.

Antonov Airlines received an international award: details11.06.25, 10:12 • 2922 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9