Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for Germany

The Ukrainian aviation enterprise "Antonov" has completed the modernization of the An-124-100 "Ruslan" transport aircraft and transported it to Germany. This was reported by the Antonov Joint Stock Company, according to UNN.

Due to Russia's full-scale aggression in 2022, work was partially suspended: at that time, the aircraft was disassembled. However, even in the most difficult conditions of war, the ANTONOV JSC team was able to resume work and complete the modernization in June 2025. - the message says.

It is noted that deep modernization work on the aircraft began in 2021.

The goal was to replace Russian components with Ukrainian and Western-made components.

On July 11, an An-124 "Ruslan" transport aircraft with tail number UR82073 flew over Kyiv, causing a lively reaction online.

Yarema Zhuhayevych, Head of the Aviation Industry Workers' Union, emphasized the importance of preserving human potential and state defense orders for Ukraine's aviation industry. The industry modernizes equipment, develops drones, and supports combat aviation, creating 8-12 jobs in related sectors.

