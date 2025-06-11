Antonov Airlines received an international award: details

Antonov Airlines, which operates abroad, has received a prestigious award for its contribution to the development of the global market for super-heavy transportation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the UkrOboronProm Telegram channel.

Details

The company received the award at the international conference of The Heavy Lift Group (THLG) association, of which Antonov Airlines is a member. The THLG Award recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of transportation of oversized and super-heavy cargo.

As the company noted, the award is a confirmation of the brand's influence and leadership.

UkrOboronProm also reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the airline of Antonov Joint Stock Company has performed more than 260 flights with civilian and military cargo.

Additionally

The THLG Award is presented to companies that demonstrate skill, innovation and reliability in the execution of complex logistics operations.

Participation in THLG is a recognition of high standards and professionalism in the global heavy transport market.

Reference

The Heavy Lift Group is an international group of companies specializing in heavy transport and joining forces to provide the best experience and services to meet customer needs.

