August 19, 12:26 PM
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:13 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
August 19, 12:09 PM
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 11:23 AM
"Well-integrated" into the country's labor market: most Ukrainian refugees will remain in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

Most Ukrainian refugees in Poland are unlikely to return home even after a ceasefire, as they are well integrated into the Polish labor market. This contributes to Poland's economic growth, with GDP growth projected at 3% in 2025-2026.

"Well-integrated" into the country's labor market: most Ukrainian refugees will remain in Poland

Most Ukrainian refugees in Poland are unlikely to return home, even if Ukraine reaches a ceasefire agreement with Russia, as they are already "well integrated" into the Polish labor market. This is reported by Reuters with reference to data from the international agency Fitch Ratings, transmitted by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Poland hosts about 1 million Ukrainian refugees, who have helped "fuel" Poland's strained labor market and stimulate economic growth. According to Fitch Ratings analysts, this trend will continue.

They have integrated very well into the Polish labor market. So even if a ceasefire is announced tomorrow, we don't see many Ukrainian refugees returning to Ukraine. We are almost certain that a significant portion of these people will remain in Poland and contribute to the growth of the Polish labor market and GDP and, of course, other macroeconomic and fiscal indicators.

- Milan Trajkovic, Fitch Ratings analyst for Poland, told Reuters.

Fitch analysts forecast Poland's economic growth at 3% in 2025–2026 and 3.1% in 2027, while the country's government expects figures of 3.4%, 3.5%, and 3% respectively.

In addition, the Polish government hopes that economic growth will help "curb the inflated budget deficit," which stood at 6.6% of GDP last year. The country previously committed to reducing it to below 3% by 2028.

Milan Trajkovic described Poland's budget deficit last year as a "much worse starting point" and added that it is likely to remain at around 6.6% of GDP this year. He forecasts that the deficit could decrease to approximately 4-4.5% of GDP by 2028.

"This is the fastest growing European economy for decades. And... one thing you know about Poland is that Poland will grow," the analyst emphasized.

Recall

From November 1, collective accommodation centers for refugees from Ukraine in Poland will accept only representatives of protected groups. For other refugees, the "Together for Independence" program is planned, with subsidies for rent and Polish language courses.

Vita Zelenetska

Our people abroad
