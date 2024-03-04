Ukrainian polar explorer films accidental encounter with sea elephants

The National Antarctic Research Center shared footage of sea elephants, which are usually difficult to find in that area. The video was filmed by Taras Peretyatko, a biologist of the 28th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition, according to the scientific center's Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that scientists can always meet "unexpected guests" near the Akademik Vernadsky station.

That morning, Taras Peretyatko, a biologist with the 28th UAE, was on an important mission to count penguins and take data from the loggers. And by chance he came across sea elephants, which are very rare in this area the statement reads

In the video, you can see young female sea elephants, they live on the islands of the Subantarctic. It is noted that young animals can occasionally come to the island to rest.

