Ukrainian photographer Illya Ratman dies in car accident in USA

On September 12, the well-known Ukrainian photographer Ilya Ratman tragically died. He was involved in a car accident on the highway between Albuquerque and El Paso: a car crashed into his motorcycle, and the photographer died on the spot. This was reported on Instagram by the artist's relatives, according to UNN.

Details

Ilya Ratman died. On the evening of September 12, on US Highway 85 between Albuquerque, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, a car crashed into his motorcycle. He died at the scene. - the post states.

It is noted that Ratman "left this world doing what he loved: riding his new bike." He had just embarked on a journey he had long dreamed of.

The farewell ceremony will take place in Los Angeles. The exact date and location will be announced later.

Addition

Ilya Ratman was born on June 13, 1982, in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast (since 2022, the city has been occupied by Russian troops - ed.). He graduated from Oles Honchar Dnipro National University and began his journalistic career at "Delovaya Stolitsa." Later, he became passionate about photography: initially, he shot weddings and portraits, and over time gained recognition for his creative projects.

In 2019, Ratman graduated from the Ukrainian Film School and moved to Los Angeles, where he worked as a photographer and director, collaborating with artists from Ukraine and around the world.

Despite living overseas, he actively supported Ukraine: during the full-scale war, he participated in rallies in the US, spoke about events in his homeland on social media, and helped his compatriots.

