12:49 PM • 10543 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 19087 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 28323 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 19076 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 17732 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 27426 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15441 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 46703 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 44018 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33459 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Ukrainian photographer Illya Ratman dies in car accident in USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1572 views

Ukrainian photographer Illya Ratman tragically died in a car accident on the highway between Albuquerque and El Paso. A car crashed into his motorcycle, and the photographer died at the scene.

Ukrainian photographer Illya Ratman dies in car accident in USA

On September 12, the well-known Ukrainian photographer Ilya Ratman tragically died. He was involved in a car accident on the highway between Albuquerque and El Paso: a car crashed into his motorcycle, and the photographer died on the spot. This was reported on Instagram by the artist's relatives, according to UNN.

Details

Ilya Ratman died. On the evening of September 12, on US Highway 85 between Albuquerque, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, a car crashed into his motorcycle. He died at the scene.

- the post states.

It is noted that Ratman "left this world doing what he loved: riding his new bike." He had just embarked on a journey he had long dreamed of.

The farewell ceremony will take place in Los Angeles. The exact date and location will be announced later.

Addition

Ilya Ratman was born on June 13, 1982, in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast (since 2022, the city has been occupied by Russian troops - ed.). He graduated from Oles Honchar Dnipro National University and began his journalistic career at "Delovaya Stolitsa." Later, he became passionate about photography: initially, he shot weddings and portraits, and over time gained recognition for his creative projects.

In 2019, Ratman graduated from the Ukrainian Film School and moved to Los Angeles, where he worked as a photographer and director, collaborating with artists from Ukraine and around the world.

Despite living overseas, he actively supported Ukraine: during the full-scale war, he participated in rallies in the US, spoke about events in his homeland on social media, and helped his compatriots.

Dmytro Pasichnyk, ballet dancer of Lviv Opera, killed in war15.09.25, 21:37 • 15105 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldAuto
Rallies in Ukraine
New Mexico
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
charity
Texas
United States
Ukraine
Los Angeles
Berdiansk