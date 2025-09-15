Dmytro Pasichnyk, ballet dancer of Lviv Opera, killed in war

The war unleashed by Russia claimed the life of Dmytro Pasichnyk, a ballet dancer of the Lviv National Opera, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in June 2025, UNN reports with reference to the theater's post.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of ballet dancer Dmytro Pasichnyk. Dmytro worked in the theater's ballet company since October last year. In June 2025, he joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - the post says.

It is noted that details regarding Dmytro Pasichnyk's funeral will be announced later.

