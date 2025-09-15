Dmytro Pasichnyk, ballet dancer of Lviv Opera, killed in war

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
05:38 PM • 7514 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
03:43 PM • 11966 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 16166 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 21002 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 24722 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 55107 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 35948 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 32373 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 36083 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 58267 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
64%
754mm
Popular news
In Zakarpattia, a "black archaeologist" unearthed and tried to sell a unique treasure of bronze celts: he will face trialSeptember 15, 09:02 AM • 4844 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 31744 views
Driver's license test in Ukraine updated: what changes are foreseenPhotoSeptember 15, 10:01 AM • 4436 views
Funicular Murder: Those Present in Court Could Not Hold Back Tears During Prosecutor General's SpeechPhotoSeptember 15, 11:55 AM • 13650 views
May become projects for the Investment Fund: US representatives shown a number of Ukrainian depositsPhoto02:15 PM • 12319 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 31887 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 37049 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 55098 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 32916 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 112193 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Xi Jinping
Olha Stefanishyna
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 25296 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 25754 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 32256 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 38375 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 87887 views
Actual
TikTok
Hand grenade
Bild
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Dmytro Pasichnyk, ballet dancer of Lviv Opera, killed in war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Dmytro Pasichnyk, a ballet dancer of the Lviv National Opera, was killed in the war. He joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in June 2025.

Dmytro Pasichnyk, ballet dancer of Lviv Opera, killed in war

The war unleashed by Russia claimed the life of Dmytro Pasichnyk, a ballet dancer of the Lviv National Opera, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in June 2025, UNN reports with reference to the theater's post.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of ballet dancer Dmytro Pasichnyk. Dmytro worked in the theater's ballet company since October last year. In June 2025, he joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

- the post says.

It is noted that details regarding Dmytro Pasichnyk's funeral will be announced later.

Fought as part of the International Legion: 24-year-old Belarusian woman died in battles near Bakhmut17.01.25, 21:54 • 53658 views

Alona Utkina

War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine