Fought as part of the International Legion: 24-year-old Belarusian woman died in battles near Bakhmut

In Ukraine, in the fighting near Bakhmut, 24-year-old Belarusian volunteer Maria Zaitseva died, reports UNN with reference to “Nasha Niva”.

“The girl died in the battles near Bakhmut, where she fought in the 2nd International Legion. Yesterday she was 24 years old, this morning she died”, - writes the edition.

After the start of the war, the girl joined the defenders of Ukraine. And Maria's friends confirmed to Nasha Niva her tragic death.

Add

According to the media, Maria is from Homel, she graduated from the Blaise Pascal gymnasium No. 46, where French is studied in depth.

In August 2020, the girl, together with her friend, specially came to Minsk to take part in the protests against the falsification of the presidential election results. There she was seriously injured.

Maria underwent several surgeries in Belarus and then was sent to the Czech Republic for treatment.

After the outbreak of war, the girl joined the defenders of Ukraine.