Ukrainian PEN named the best books of 2025

Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 8634 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 12696 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 29952 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 46499 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 62487 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 69430 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 41585 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 52765 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 22305 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:46 AM • 8452 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 03:15 PM • 62462 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 38411 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 69414 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 52753 views
Ukrainian PEN named the best books of 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Ukrainian PEN has compiled a list of the best domestic publications of the year for the eighth time, which includes 252 books. Among them are prose, poetry, non-fiction, children's books, art publications, and humanities.

Ukrainian PEN named the best books of 2025

The Ukrainian PEN has compiled for the eighth time a list of the best domestic publications released during the year, which includes 252 books. This was reported on the organization's website, writes UNN.

This year, despite Russian attacks on printing houses, libraries, and book warehouses, many interesting books are being written and published in Ukraine. The current list includes prose and poetry novelties, translations, dramaturgy, non-fiction, children's books, art publications, and humanities.

- the message says.

Thus, among the best books in the "Fiction" nomination, 37 Ukrainian prose works included, in particular, books by Andriy Lyubka, Anka Voznyuk, Serhiy Demchuk, Tamara Horikha-Zernya, Yevheniya Kuznetsova, Ivan Nechuy-Levytsky, and Lena Lyahushonkova. The 18 poetic Ukrainian works included books by Ivan Andrusiak, Iryna Tsilyk, Hanna Osadko, Lesyk Panasyuk, and Maryna Ponomarenko.

"Thinking Machine": Stephen Witt's book on Nvidia named best business book of 2025 by Financial Times

The list in the "Non-fiction" genre includes books by Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky, Lesya Bondaruk, Krzysztof Czyżewski, and Marcin Zaremba.

Among the essays, works by Artem Chekh, Artur Dron, Vira Ageyeva, Myroslav Layuk, and Oksana Zabuzhko are highlighted.

In the biography / memoirs / interviews / epistolary / diaries category (in Ukrainian and translations) - the publications "Free Voices of Crimea", "Olenivka. Crime. Memory. Broken System", "Private Shevchenko. Collection of articles about the everyday life of the poet".

The list of the best publications for children and teenagers includes works by Anastasia Yermalaeva, Anatoliy Dnistrovy, Halyna Tkachuk, Katya Shtanko, Oksana Lushchevska, and Tanya Pyankova.

The full list of the best works can be viewed here

The BBC Book of the Year 2025 is the novel "My Flag Was Peed On by a Kitty"

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
War in Ukraine
Taras Shevchenko
Ukraine