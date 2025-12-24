Ukrainian PEN named the best books of 2025
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian PEN has compiled a list of the best domestic publications of the year for the eighth time, which includes 252 books. Among them are prose, poetry, non-fiction, children's books, art publications, and humanities.
This year, despite Russian attacks on printing houses, libraries, and book warehouses, many interesting books are being written and published in Ukraine. The current list includes prose and poetry novelties, translations, dramaturgy, non-fiction, children's books, art publications, and humanities.
Thus, among the best books in the "Fiction" nomination, 37 Ukrainian prose works included, in particular, books by Andriy Lyubka, Anka Voznyuk, Serhiy Demchuk, Tamara Horikha-Zernya, Yevheniya Kuznetsova, Ivan Nechuy-Levytsky, and Lena Lyahushonkova. The 18 poetic Ukrainian works included books by Ivan Andrusiak, Iryna Tsilyk, Hanna Osadko, Lesyk Panasyuk, and Maryna Ponomarenko.
The list in the "Non-fiction" genre includes books by Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky, Lesya Bondaruk, Krzysztof Czyżewski, and Marcin Zaremba.
Among the essays, works by Artem Chekh, Artur Dron, Vira Ageyeva, Myroslav Layuk, and Oksana Zabuzhko are highlighted.
In the biography / memoirs / interviews / epistolary / diaries category (in Ukrainian and translations) - the publications "Free Voices of Crimea", "Olenivka. Crime. Memory. Broken System", "Private Shevchenko. Collection of articles about the everyday life of the poet".
The list of the best publications for children and teenagers includes works by Anastasia Yermalaeva, Anatoliy Dnistrovy, Halyna Tkachuk, Katya Shtanko, Oksana Lushchevska, and Tanya Pyankova.
