The BBC Book of the Year 2025 is the novel "My Flag Was Peed On by a Kitty"

BBC News Ukraine announced the winners of the 21st BBC Book of the Year 2025 literary award. The BBC Book of the Year 2025 was Lena Lyahushonkova's novel "My Flag Was Peed On by a Kitty," UNN reports with reference to BBC News Ukraine.

In the BBC Book of the Year-Essays 2025 category, Myroslav Laiuk won with his collection of reports and essays "Lists."

The winner of the BBC Children's Book of the Year 2025 was Kateryna Shtanko's novel "Rain Riders."

The "BBC Book of the Year" competition is held in partnership with the Cultural Program of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

This year, the jury selected finalists from 41 publications.

