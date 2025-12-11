The BBC Book of the Year 2025 is the novel "My Flag Was Peed On by a Kitty"

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
05:49 PM • 6846 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
05:00 PM • 12698 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 15845 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 19319 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 27230 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 17338 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 19281 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 16338 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16575 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 16904 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.9m/s
92%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPDDecember 11, 10:02 AM • 22986 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 24109 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 39152 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideoDecember 11, 11:42 AM • 21483 views
Washington discussed creating C5 with China and Russia to counter G7 - mediaDecember 11, 12:39 PM • 7646 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 27230 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 39352 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 42278 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 53675 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 54736 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 24268 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 29204 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 34703 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 30490 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 39276 views
Actual
Technology
ChatGPT
Heating
The Economist
Social network

The BBC Book of the Year 2025 is the novel "My Flag Was Peed On by a Kitty"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

BBC News Ukraine has announced the winners of the 21st BBC Book of the Year literary award. Lena Lyahushonkova's novel "My Flag Was Peed On by a Kitty" became the Book of the Year, and Myroslav Laiuk won in the Essay category.

The BBC Book of the Year 2025 is the novel "My Flag Was Peed On by a Kitty"

BBC News Ukraine announced the winners of the 21st BBC Book of the Year 2025 literary award. The BBC Book of the Year 2025 was Lena Lyahushonkova's novel "My Flag Was Peed On by a Kitty," UNN reports with reference to BBC News Ukraine.

In the BBC Book of the Year-Essays 2025 category, Myroslav Laiuk won with his collection of reports and essays "Lists."

The winner of the BBC Children's Book of the Year 2025 was Kateryna Shtanko's novel "Rain Riders."

The "BBC Book of the Year" competition is held in partnership with the Cultural Program of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

This year, the jury selected finalists from 41 publications.

"Thinking Machine": Stephen Witt's book on Nvidia named best business book of 2025 by Financial Times04.12.25, 12:14 • 2776 views

Antonina Tumanova

Culture