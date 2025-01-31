Ukrainian Navy: Russia withdraws Kalibr carrier to the Black Sea

The enemy has two ships in the Black Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy).

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on January 31, 2025, there are enemy ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. There are no ships in the Sea of Azov.

There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, of which 1 carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; there are 6 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which 2 carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 22 missiles - the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

Within 24 hours, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

4 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 2 continued to the Bosphorus;

3 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, 1 of them from the Bosphorus.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Recall

Over the past day, January 30, 125 combat engagements took place on the frontline, Russians conducted 44 air strikes and launched 1007 kamikaze drones. The most active fighting continues in the Pokrovske, Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors.

