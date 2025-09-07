$41.350.00
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 28481 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 50860 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 47548 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 41911 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 48846 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 59400 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 35126 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 42710 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 46343 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Ukrainian military repelled 129 occupier attacks in 24 hours, destroyed 138 invaders - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

On September 6, the Ukrainian military repelled 129 enemy attacks, with 129 combat engagements recorded. In the Pokrovsk direction, 138 occupiers, four armored combat vehicles, and 10 units of automotive equipment were destroyed.

On Saturday, September 6, Ukrainian military repelled 129 enemy attacks across the country. The most intense remained the South-Slobozhanskyi, Pokrovskyi, Toretskyi, and Lymanskyi directions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated September 6, 2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, since the beginning of the day, September 6, 129 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling enemy attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 57 air strikes, using three missiles and dropping 83 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1946 kamikaze drones and carried out 3754 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- the report states.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 20 guided bombs, and also carried out 201 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the area of Vovchansk, Ambarnyi, Kamianka, and in the direction of Novovasylivka. 

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the area of Kupiansk and in the direction of Novoplatonivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 10 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, and towards Shandryholove, Derylove.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Pereizne, and in the direction of Dronivka. 

In the Kramatorsk direction, eight combat engagements have been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Bondarne, Virolyubivka, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians advanced 10 times on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Poltavka, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka. The Defense Forces stopped nine enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 36 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and in the direction of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Filiia. 

According to preliminary data, 138 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 80 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed four armored combat vehicles, 10 units of automotive equipment, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles, four units of special equipment; one cannon and four shelters for enemy personnel were also damaged

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 17 times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Komyshuvakha, and in the direction of Filiia, Oleksandrogorod, Novoselevka. 

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by the invaders towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions – no significant changes.

Recall

Soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine thwarted an attempt by Russians to break through to the borders of Dnipropetrovsk region. The occupiers tried to take firing positions for further attacks.

The "ATESH" movement reports an increase in Russian vehicles involved in delivering shells and missiles in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Columns with ammunition and new unloading points are being recorded, which may indicate the creation of temporary warehouses.

Unmanned Systems Forces successfully conducted 11 deep strike operations in August: video report06.09.25, 19:55 • 2128 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine