Unmanned Systems Forces successfully conducted 11 deep strike operations in August: video report

Exclusive
12:37 PM
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Restoration of tracks and catenary after enemy shelling in Donetsk region will last until the end of the day - UkrzaliznytsiaSeptember 6, 08:49 AM • 4236 views
Daughter of Kyiv City Council deputy Boichenko dies in road accident in IzmailSeptember 6, 09:01 AM • 17447 views
In Chernihiv, Russians dropped propaganda leaflets in the form of 100-hryvnia banknotes from a droneSeptember 6, 10:08 AM • 7474 views
Europe desperately needs US help: Bloomberg reveals "weaknesses" of European defense capabilities12:19 PM • 5406 views
Polish farmers' protest: truck traffic through the Medyka checkpoint resumed01:28 PM • 11140 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 39409 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 38135 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 61371 views
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 42487 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 95174 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 40618 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 44810 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 45859 views
Unmanned Systems Forces successfully conducted 11 deep strike operations in August: video report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The Unmanned Systems Forces released a report on August strikes against Russian oil refining facilities. 11 operations resulted in the downtime of 6.4 million tons of crude oil.

Unmanned Systems Forces successfully conducted 11 deep strike operations in August: video report

The Unmanned Systems Forces published a video report on the results of the August campaign to reduce Russia's oil refining capabilities. The strikes led to the idling of 6.4 million tons of crude oil, UNN reports with reference to the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Details

During August, the regiment's operators, in cooperation with other Defense Forces, successfully conducted 11 deep strike operations targeting the enemy's oil refining infrastructure.

The regiment's deep strikes caused a sharp reduction in oil refining capacities, disruption of usual oil product supply chains, and fuel shortages throughout Russia.

Damage to two Russian oil refineries: "Madyar" reported how much more production was "subtracted" from the Russians30.08.25, 09:50 • 6719 views

This has already negatively affected the enemy's ability to adequately provide logistics for the occupation forces, conduct rotations, and quickly maneuver large forces. Strikes on oil refining also led to the idling of 6.4 million tons of crude oil, which the Russians cannot use for their own purposes.

- the report says.

Systematic strikes on the most important strategic objects of the aggressor country will continue until the Russian Federation stops its armed aggression, the Unmanned Systems Forces emphasized.

Not only the Ryazan oil refinery: the General Staff reported on all Russian facilities that Ukrainian military hit on the night of September 505.09.25, 15:25 • 12791 view

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine