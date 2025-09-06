Unmanned Systems Forces successfully conducted 11 deep strike operations in August: video report

The Unmanned Systems Forces published a video report on the results of the August campaign to reduce Russia's oil refining capabilities. The strikes led to the idling of 6.4 million tons of crude oil, UNN reports with reference to the Unmanned Systems Forces.

During August, the regiment's operators, in cooperation with other Defense Forces, successfully conducted 11 deep strike operations targeting the enemy's oil refining infrastructure.

The regiment's deep strikes caused a sharp reduction in oil refining capacities, disruption of usual oil product supply chains, and fuel shortages throughout Russia.

This has already negatively affected the enemy's ability to adequately provide logistics for the occupation forces, conduct rotations, and quickly maneuver large forces. Strikes on oil refining also led to the idling of 6.4 million tons of crude oil, which the Russians cannot use for their own purposes. - the report says.

Systematic strikes on the most important strategic objects of the aggressor country will continue until the Russian Federation stops its armed aggression, the Unmanned Systems Forces emphasized.

