The two affected Russian oil refineries - Syzran and Krasnodar refineries - accounted for 3% and 1.1% of the total production, respectively. This was reported by the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, founder and former commander of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, better known as "Madyar's Birds," Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, as reported by UNN.

"Short squeeze of shares of the cooperative 'Horses in Kuban'. She: ...horses in Kuban were an important part of the local population's life...Koshchei's needle is consistently anorexic by the Ukrainian Defense Forces," Brovdi wrote on Telegram.

He reported on the work on two Russian oil refineries.

""Krasnodar Refinery" (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) - 1.1% of the total volume),... aviation fuel. Execution of the Sting of the Birds of the SBS (14th SBS Regiment) jointly with the SSO. "Syzran Refinery" (Samara Oblast, Russia) - repeatedly, 8.5 million tons of oil per year - 3% of the total volume), execution of the Sting of the Birds of the SBS (14th SBS Regiment)," Brovdi reported.

"Worm gasoline is becoming a scarce liquid, and gas and oil are quickly burning out," he noted.

Addition

Earlier on August 30, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Krasnodar Refinery and the Syzran Refinery.

On August 28, First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk stated that due to the damage to Russian oil refineries, gasoline and diesel fuel are already being rationed by coupons in certain regions of Russia.

Ukrainian drones paralyzed the work of oil refineries, Russia is experiencing a fuel collapse - AP