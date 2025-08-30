Damage to two Russian oil refineries: "Madyar" reported how much more production was "subtracted" from the Russians

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 38267 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 156775 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 132927 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 82225 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 91542 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 57515 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 114796 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 75200 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 71465 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 165082 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.9m/s
42%
750mm
Popular news
Poland is working to regulate the status of Ukrainians after Nawrocki's veto - country's Interior MinistryAugust 29, 09:54 PM • 5936 views
Dnipropetrovsk region under massive attack: explosions in Dnipro and Pavlohrad01:23 AM • 12154 views
United States provides Ukraine with weapons to strike distant targets in Russia - US Ambassador to NATO02:05 AM • 11545 views
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine02:50 AM • 12571 views
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine06:01 AM • 5032 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 105852 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 111123 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 156763 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 132917 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 114791 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ivan Fedorov
Kaya Kallas
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 39042 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 175481 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 203080 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 203848 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 188465 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Damage to two Russian oil refineries: "Madyar" reported how much more production was "subtracted" from the Russians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Commander of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert Brovdi, reported on the damage to the Syzran and Krasnodar oil refineries. These plants produced 3% and 1.1% of fuel, respectively, leading to a gasoline shortage in certain regions of the Russian Federation.

Damage to two Russian oil refineries: "Madyar" reported how much more production was "subtracted" from the Russians

The two affected Russian oil refineries - Syzran and Krasnodar refineries - accounted for 3% and 1.1% of the total production, respectively. This was reported by the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, founder and former commander of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, better known as "Madyar's Birds," Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, as reported by UNN.

"Short squeeze of shares of the cooperative 'Horses in Kuban'. She: ...horses in Kuban were an important part of the local population's life...Koshchei's needle is consistently anorexic by the Ukrainian Defense Forces," Brovdi wrote on Telegram.

He reported on the work on two Russian oil refineries.

""Krasnodar Refinery" (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) - 1.1% of the total volume),... aviation fuel. Execution of the Sting of the Birds of the SBS (14th SBS Regiment) jointly with the SSO. "Syzran Refinery" (Samara Oblast, Russia) - repeatedly, 8.5 million tons of oil per year - 3% of the total volume), execution of the Sting of the Birds of the SBS (14th SBS Regiment)," Brovdi reported.

"Worm gasoline is becoming a scarce liquid, and gas and oil are quickly burning out," he noted.

Addition

Earlier on August 30, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Krasnodar Refinery and the Syzran Refinery.

On August 28, First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk stated that due to the damage to Russian oil refineries, gasoline and diesel fuel are already being rationed by coupons in certain regions of Russia.

Ukrainian drones paralyzed the work of oil refineries, Russia is experiencing a fuel collapse - AP27.08.25, 11:38 • 6288 views

Anna Murashko

War in UkraineNews of the World
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine