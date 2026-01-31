The settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast is under the full control of Ukrainian forces. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in recent days, a good confirmation of this state of affairs is the "daily videos of a Ukrainian serviceman" who "not only without a bulletproof vest and helmet, but also without a hat, walks around the center of the settlement."

Indeed, sometimes small enemy groups penetrate the settlement, whose goal is to infiltrate Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi from the Pishchane area along the railway. But they are cleared out, and this is done, unfortunately, relatively often, but it is done to prevent further accumulation. - the report says.

Recall

Earlier, the partisan movement "ATESH" reported that the headquarters of the 22nd motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation reported rapid successes in Kupiansk. Russian assault units found themselves surrounded without artillery support due to false reports.

Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is not under the control of the occupiers and is not on the contact line - Defense Forces