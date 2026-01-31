$42.850.08
January 30, 06:51 PM
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
January 30, 06:21 PM
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
January 30, 05:20 PM
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
January 30, 03:18 PM
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
January 30, 01:54 PM
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
January 30, 12:21 PM
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
January 30, 10:25 AM
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
January 30, 06:21 PM
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
January 29, 05:45 PM
Ukrainian military fully controls Kupyansk-Vuzlovy in Kharkiv region - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The settlement of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy in Kharkiv region is fully controlled by the Ukrainian military. Small enemy groups infiltrate, but they are being cleared out.

Ukrainian military fully controls Kupyansk-Vuzlovy in Kharkiv region - DeepState

The settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast is under the full control of Ukrainian forces. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in recent days, a good confirmation of this state of affairs is the "daily videos of a Ukrainian serviceman" who "not only without a bulletproof vest and helmet, but also without a hat, walks around the center of the settlement."

Indeed, sometimes small enemy groups penetrate the settlement, whose goal is to infiltrate Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi from the Pishchane area along the railway. But they are cleared out, and this is done, unfortunately, relatively often, but it is done to prevent further accumulation.

- the report says.

Recall

Earlier, the partisan movement "ATESH" reported that the headquarters of the 22nd motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation reported rapid successes in Kupiansk. Russian assault units found themselves surrounded without artillery support due to false reports.

Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is not under the control of the occupiers and is not on the contact line - Defense Forces27.01.26, 13:59 • 5357 views

