The settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is not only not under the control of the Russian invaders – it is not even on the direct line of contact. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Joint Forces Group.

Details

They added that they do not cease to be amazed by the ability of Russian generals not only to exaggerate their achievements, but also to invent them from scratch.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military reminds: according to the norms of international humanitarian law, qualified medical assistance from specialist doctors, including narcologists, can be obtained in Ukrainian captivity.

Recall

On Tuesday, January 27, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of the settlements of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Ukrainian OSINT project DeepStateMapLive and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council denied these statements.