Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is not under the control of the occupiers and is not on the contact line - Defense Forces

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
11:34 AM • 1888 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10231 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 10935 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 13723 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 29622 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 77411 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 45465 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 48663 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 40528 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 66615 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2.9m/s
89%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The TelegraphJanuary 27, 02:28 AM • 37011 views
Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UNJanuary 27, 03:02 AM • 11889 views
Attack on Odesa on January 27: three wounded, part of a building destroyedPhotoJanuary 27, 03:26 AM • 5262 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo06:18 AM • 22026 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreement08:03 AM • 7868 views
Publications
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 930 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 1888 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10231 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 39409 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 77411 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Elina Svitolina
Oksen Lisovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Kharkiv
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 154 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 21920 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 21540 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 22078 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 24886 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Financial Times

Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is not under the control of the occupiers and is not on the contact line - Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is not under the control of the Russian invaders and is not on the contact line. Russian generals exaggerate their achievements, inventing them from scratch.

Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is not under the control of the occupiers and is not on the contact line - Defense Forces

The settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is not only not under the control of the Russian invaders – it is not even on the direct line of contact. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Joint Forces Group.

Details

They added that they do not cease to be amazed by the ability of Russian generals not only to exaggerate their achievements, but also to invent them from scratch.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military reminds: according to the norms of international humanitarian law, qualified medical assistance from specialist doctors, including narcologists, can be obtained in Ukrainian captivity.

Recall

On Tuesday, January 27, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of the settlements of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Ukrainian OSINT project DeepStateMapLive and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council denied these statements.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast