Ukrainian military and SBU evacuated 13 people from the center of Kupyansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1416 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces and the SBU evacuated 13 residents from the central part of Kupyansk. Volunteers transported them to Kharkiv for necessary assistance.

Ukrainian military and SBU evacuated 13 people from the center of Kupyansk

Ukrainian military and SBU representatives evacuated 13 people from the center of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. This was reported by Andriy Kanashevych, head of the Kupyansk district military administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, carried out another evacuation from the central part of Kupyansk.

Volunteer groups transported thirteen residents of the district to the city of Kharkiv, where they will be provided with all necessary primary assistance.

- Kanashevych said.

Recall

Recently, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that the scale of disinformation by the Russian leadership about the situation in Kupyansk is striking, as real data indicates fewer than 40 Russian radio exchange subscribers in the city.

Kupiansk is under the control of the Defense Forces, Russian statements about the capture of the city are informational provocations - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine20.11.25, 22:21 • 4237 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Kupiansk
Kharkiv