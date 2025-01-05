Ukrainian luge representatives win historic award

Athletes won a bronze medal in the team relay at the World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

For the first time in 16 years, Ukraine's national luge team won a bronze medal at the Luge World Cup, which took place in Sigulda, Latvia.

The bronze medalists in the team relay at the World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia 🇱🇻 were: Yulianna Tunitskaya (single sled), Andrey Mandziy (single sled), Igor Goy and Nazariy Kachmar (double sled) and Elena Stetskiv and Alexandra Mokh (double sled) - writes the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Recall

Anna Maksymenko won a gold medal at the World Fencing Cup in Udine. In the final, the Ukrainian defeated the top-ranked junior player Leahy Machulski from the United States with a score of 15:14.

Mark Kulish won the third place at the Edusport Trophy competition in Romania with 143.29 points. After the short program, the athlete was fourth, but thanks to his high score in the free skate, he moved up to third place.

Third gold in one day: Ukraine wins swimming relay at the 2024 Paralympics