Ukrainian luge representatives win historic award

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 58697 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150055 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128849 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136373 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134898 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172648 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110939 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165249 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104514 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132208 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131137 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 46177 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101092 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103320 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150057 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172650 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165250 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192945 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182113 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131137 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132208 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143374 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134955 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152107 views
Ukrainian luge representatives win historic award

Ukrainian luge representatives win historic award

 • 28509 views

The Ukrainian luge team won a bronze medal in the team relay at the World Cup in Sigulda. The team included six athletes who competed in single and double sleds.

Athletes won a bronze medal in the team relay at the World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

For the first time in 16 years, Ukraine's national luge team won a bronze medal at the Luge World Cup, which took place in Sigulda, Latvia.

The bronze medalists in the team relay at the World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia 🇱🇻 were: Yulianna Tunitskaya (single sled), Andrey Mandziy (single sled), Igor Goy and Nazariy Kachmar (double sled) and Elena Stetskiv and Alexandra Mokh (double sled)

- writes the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Recall

Anna Maksymenko won a gold medal at the World Fencing Cup in Udine. In the final, the Ukrainian defeated the top-ranked junior player Leahy Machulski from the United States with a score of 15:14.

Mark Kulish won the third place at the Edusport Trophy competition in Romania with 143.29 points. After the short program, the athlete was fourth, but thanks to his high score in the free skate, he moved up to third place.

Third gold in one day: Ukraine wins swimming relay at the 2024 Paralympics04.09.24, 22:04 • 21139 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
latviaLatvia
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

