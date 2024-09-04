Third gold in one day: Ukraine wins swimming relay at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukraine's national swimming team has become the champion of the 2024 Paralympic Games in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne Sport.

In the final swim, Ukrainians snatched the gold medal at the last stage,

The 4x100-meter freestyle relay in the athletes' class with a total of 49 points closed the program of the evening session of the seventh competition day of the 2024 Paralympic Games in swimming. The Ukrainians approached the event having won four medals. Two of them were won by the relay team: Anna Stetsenko became the silver medalist in the 100-meter freestyle, and Yaroslav Denisenko became the champion in the same distance.

According to the publication, this is Ukraine's third gold award in a day.