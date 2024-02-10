ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103416 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130914 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131489 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172843 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170225 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277300 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178049 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167049 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148747 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245724 views

March 2, 02:31 AM • 32524 views
March 2, 04:32 AM • 95586 views
March 2, 04:43 AM • 92736 views
March 2, 05:19 AM • 100776 views
March 2, 05:34 AM • 47143 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277300 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245724 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 230903 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 256320 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 242131 views
10:40 AM • 12437 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130914 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 104240 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 104344 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 120593 views
Ukrainian General Staff: 111 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30404 views

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine: 111 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks in several directions.

Over the last day, 111 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy carried out 73 air strikes, fired 76 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector Ukrainian troops repelled 14 enemy attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and  Terny, Yampolivka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 22 militants' attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivka and Klishchyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria self-propelled artillery unit in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 21 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and 12 more attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the last day.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 19 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks south of Zolota Niva in Donetsk region and north of Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Zaporizhzhya sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy attacks west of Novopokrovka, Verbove and near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold their positions and repel attacks by the occupation forces. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 4 unsuccessful assault operations.

Ukrainian aviation strikes at 5 occupants' concentration areas - General Staff10.02.24, 07:34 • 28782 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ternyThorns
bakhmutBakhmut
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

