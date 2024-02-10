Ukrainian General Staff: 111 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day

Over the last day, 111 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy carried out 73 air strikes, fired 76 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector Ukrainian troops repelled 14 enemy attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Terny, Yampolivka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 22 militants' attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivka and Klishchyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria self-propelled artillery unit in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 21 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and 12 more attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the last day.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 19 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks south of Zolota Niva in Donetsk region and north of Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Zaporizhzhya sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy attacks west of Novopokrovka, Verbove and near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold their positions and repel attacks by the occupation forces. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 4 unsuccessful assault operations.

