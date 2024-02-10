Ukrainian aviation strikes at 5 occupants' concentration areas - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 5 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the missile troops struck at:

3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,

2 control points,

2 enemy ammunition depots.

